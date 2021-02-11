Houston Rockets v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 9: Josh Hart #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles during the game against the Houston Rockets on February 9, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

NBA announces schedule changes for New Orleans Pelicans games

Posted: Feb 11, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced today the following schedule changes for New Orleans Pelicans games:

  • Wednesday, February 17 vs. Portland will now tip-off at 8:00 p.m. CST (previously 7:00 p.m. CST)
  • Saturday, February 27 at San Antonio will now tip-off at 7:00 p.m. CST (previously 5:00 p.m. CST)

Both of these contests will be televised by FOX Sports New Orleans and aired on ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM, with the February 27 matchup with San Antonio also being broadcast on NBA TV.

Tags
Pelicans, schedule

Related Content

Pelicans

schedule

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter