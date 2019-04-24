NBA announces early entry candidates for 2019 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 21: (L-R) Donte DiVincenzo, Jerome Robinson, Mikal Bridges, Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Wendell Carter Jr., Collin Sexton, Marvin Bagley III, Trae Young, Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic, Miles Bridges, Michael Porter Jr., Lonnie Walker IV, Jaren Jackson, Aaron Holiday, Chandler Hutchison and Zhaire Smith poses for a group shot for the draft class during the 2018 NBA Draft on June 21, 2018 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Posted: Apr 24, 2019

NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association announced today that 233 players -- 175 players from colleges and other educational institutions and 58 international players -- have filed as early entry candidates for the 2019 NBA Draft presented by State Farm.

Players who have applied for early entry have the right to withdraw their names from consideration for the Draft by notifying the NBA of their decision in writing no later than 5 p.m. ET on Monday, June 10. Under NCAA rules, in order to retain college basketball eligibility, underclassmen who have entered the 2019 Draft must withdraw by Wednesday, May 29.

Following is the list of players from colleges and other educational institutions who have applied for early entry into the 2019 NBA Draft, which will be held Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

PlayerSchoolHeightStatus 
Milan AcquaahCalifornia Baptist6-3Sophomore 
Bryce AikenHarvard6-0Junior 
Nickeil Alexander-WalkerVirginia Tech6-5Sophomore 
Al-Wajid AminuNorth Florida6-7Junior 
Desmond BaneTCU6-5Junior 
RJ BarrettDuke6-7Freshman 
Charles BasseyWestern Kentucky6-11Freshman 
Tyus BattleSyracuse6-6Junior 
Troy Baxter Jr.FGCU6-8Sophomore 
Darius BazleyPrinceton HS (OH)6-9Post-Graduate 
Kerry Blackshear Jr.Virginia Tech6-10Junior 
Phil BledsoeGlenville State (WV)6-6Junior 
Bol BolOregon7-2Freshman 
Marques BoldenDuke6-11Junior 
Jordan BoneTennessee6-3Junior 
Ky BowmanBoston College6-1Junior 
DaQuan BraceyLouisiana Tech5-11Junior 
Keith BraxtonSt. Francis (PA)6-4Junior 
Ignas BrazdeikisMichigan6-7Freshman 
Oshae BrissettSyracuse6-8Sophomore 
Armoni BrooksHouston6-3Junior 
Charlie Brown Jr.St. Joseph’s6-7Sophomore 
Moses BrownUCLA7-1Freshman 
Nico CarvachoColorado State6-11Junior 
Yoeli ChildsBYU6-8Junior 
Brandon ClarkeGonzaga6-8Junior 
Nicolas ClaxtonGeorgia6-11Sophomore 
Amir CoffeyMinnesota6-8Junior 
RJ ColeHoward6-1Sophomore 
Tyler CookIowa6-9Junior 
Anthony Cowan Jr.Maryland6-0Junior 
Jarrett CulverTexas Tech6-5Sophomore 
Jarron CumberlandCincinnati6-5Junior 
Caleb DanielsTulane6-4Sophomore 
Tulio Da SilvaMissouri State6-8Junior 
Aubrey DawkinsUCF6-6Junior 
Javin DeLaurierDuke6-10Junior 
Silvio De SousaKansas6-9Sophomore 
Mamadi DiakiteVirginia6-9Junior 
Alpha DialloProvidence6-7Junior 
James DickeyUNCG6-10Junior 
David DiLeoCentral Michigan6-7Junior 
Davon DillardShaw (NC)6-5Junior 
Luguentz DortArizona State6-4Freshman 
Devon DotsonKansas6-2Freshman 
Jason DraggsLee College (TX)6-9Freshman 
Aljami DurhamIndiana6-4Sophomore 
Carsen EdwardsPurdue6-1Junior 
CJ EllebyWashington State6-6Freshman 
Steven EnochLouisville6-10Junior 
Bruno FernandoMaryland6-10Sophomore 
Jaylen FisherTCU6-2Junior 
Savion FlaggTexas A&M6-7Sophomore 
Daniel GaffordArkansas6-11Sophomore 
Darius GarlandVanderbilt6-2Freshman 
Eugene GermanNorthern Illinois6-0Junior 
TJ GibbsNotre Dame6-3Junior 
Quentin GoodinXavier6-4Junior 
Tony Goodwin IIRedemption Christian Acad. (MA)6-6Post-Graduate 
Kellan GradyDavidson6-5Sophomore 
Devonte GreenIndiana6-3Junior 
Quentin GrimesKansas6-5Freshman 
Jon Axel GudmundssonDavidson6-4Junior 
Kyle GuyVirginia6-2Junior 
Rui HachimuraGonzaga6-8Junior 
Jaylen HandsUCLA6-3Sophomore 
Jerrick HardingWeber State6-1Junior 
Jared HarperAuburn5-11Junior 
Kevon HarrisStephen F. Austin6-6Junior 
Jaxson HayesTexas6-11Freshman 
Dewan HernandezMiami6-11Junior 
Tyler HerroKentucky6-5Freshman 
Amir HintonShaw (NC)6-5Junior 
Jaylen HoardWake Forest6-8Freshman 
Daulton HommesPoint Loma Nazarene (CA)6-8Junior 
Talen Horton-TuckerIowa State6-4Freshman 
De’Andre HunterVirginia6-7Sophomore 
Ty JeromeVirginia6-5Junior 
Jayce JohnsonUtah7-0Junior 
Keldon JohnsonKentucky6-6Freshman 
Markell JohnsonNorth Carolina State6-1Junior 
Tyrique JonesXavier6-9Junior 
Mfiondu KabengeleFlorida State6-10Sophomore 
Sacha Killeya-JonesNC State6-11Junior 
Louis KingOregon6-9Freshman 
V.J. KingLouisville6-6Junior 
Nathan KnightWilliam & Mary6-10Junior 
Sagaba KonateWest Virginia6-8Junior 
Martin KrampeljCreighton6-9Junior 
Romeo LangfordIndiana6-6Freshman 
Cameron LardIowa State6-9Sophomore 
A.J. LawsonSouth Carolina6-6Freshman 
Dedric LawsonKansas6-9Junior 
Jalen LecqueBrewster Academy (NH)6-3Post-Graduate 
Jacob LedouxTexas-Permian Basin6-3Junior 
Nassir LittleNorth Carolina6-6Freshman 
Tevin MackAlabama6-6Junior 
Malik MaitlandBethune-Cookman5-9Guard 
Trevor ManuelOlivet (MI)6-9Junior 
Jermaine MarrowHampton6-0Junior 
Naji MarshallXavier6-7Sophomore 
Charles MatthewsMichigan6-6Junior 
Skylar MaysLSU6-4Junior 
Jalen McDanielsSan Diego State6-10Sophomore 
Davion MintzCreighton6-3Junior 
EJ MontgomeryKentucky6-10Freshman 
Ja MorantMurray State6-3Sophomore 
Andrew NembhardFlorida6-5Freshman 
Kouat NoiTCU6-7Sophomore 
Zach Norvell Jr.Gonzaga6-5Sophomore 
Jaylen NowellWashington6-4Sophomore 
Joel NtambweUNLV6-9Freshman 
Jordan NworaLouisville6-8Sophomore 
Chuma OkekeAuburn6-8Sophomore 
KZ OkpalaStanford6-9Sophomore 
Miye OniYale6-6Junior 
Devonte PattersonPrairie View A&M6-7Junior 
Reggie PerryMississippi State6-10Freshman 
Lamar PetersMississippi State6-0Junior 
Filip PetrusevGonzaga6-11Freshman 
Jalen PickettSiena6-4Freshman 
Shamorie PondsSt. John’s6-1Junior 
Jordan PooleMichigan6-5Sophomore 
Cletrell PopeBethune-Cookman6-9Junior 
Nik PopovicBoston College6-11Junior 
Jontay PorterMissouri6-11Sophomore 
Kevin Porter Jr.USC6-6Freshman 
Myles PowellSeton Hall6-2Junior 
Payton PritchardOregon6-2Junior 
Neemias QuetaUtah State6-11Freshman 
Brandon RandolphArizona6-6Sophomore 
Cam ReddishDuke6-8Freshman 
Isaiah ReeseCanisius6-5Junior 
Naz ReidLSU6-10Freshman 
Nick RichardsKentucky6-11Sophomore 
LaQuincy RideauSouth Florida6-1Junior 
Austin RobinsonKentucky Christian6-2Sophomore 
Isaiah RobyNebraska6-8Junior 
Ayinde RussellMorehouse6-3Junior 
Kevin SamuelTCU6-11Freshman 
Paul ScruggsXavier6-3Sophomore 
Samir SehicTulane6-9Junior 
Josh SharkeySamford5-10Junior 
Simisola ShittuVanderbilt6-10Freshman 
Nike SibandeMiami (OH)6-4Sophomore 
Justin SimonSt. John’s6-5Junior 
D’Marcus SimondsGeorgia State6-3Junior 
Ja’Vonte SmartLSU6-4Freshman 
Justin SmithIndiana6-7Sophomore 
Derrik SmitsValparaiso7-1Junior 
Lamar StevensPenn State6-8Junior 
Jalen SykesSt. Clair College (Canada)6-5Junior 
Marlon TaylorLSU6-6Junior 
Ethan ThompsonOregon State6-5Sophomore 
Killian TillieGonzaga6-10Junior 
Donnie TillmanUtah6-7Sophomore 
Tres TinkleOregon State6-8Junior 
Obi ToppinDayton6-9Freshman 
Rayjon TuckerArkansas-Little Rock6-5Junior 
Justin TurnerBowling Green6-4Sophomore 
Nick WardMichigan State6-8Junior 
PJ Washington Jr.Kentucky6-8Sophomore 
Tremont WatersLSU5-11Sophomore 
Kaleb WessonOhio State6-9Sophomore 
Coby WhiteNorth Carolina6-5Freshman 
Jimmy Whitt Jr.SMU6-3Junior 
Joe WieskampIowa6-6Freshman 
Lindell WiggintonIowa State6-2Sophomore 
Kris WilkesUCLA6-8Sophomore 
Charles WilliamsHoward6-6Junior 
Emmitt WilliamsLSU6-7Freshman 
Grant WilliamsTennessee6-7Junior 
Zion WilliamsonDuke6-7Freshman 
Holland Woods IIPortland State6-0Sophomore 
Kenny WootenOregon6-9Sophomore 

The following is the list of international players who have applied for early entry into the 2019 NBA Draft:


PlayerTeam/Country of TeamHeightStatus
Dikembe AndrePaulistano (Brazil)6-91999 DOB
Darko BajoCedevita (Croatia)6-101999 DOB
Aleksander BalcerowskiGran Canaria (Spain)7-12000 DOB
Goga BitadzeBuducnost (Montenegro)7-01999 DOB
Vrenz BleijenberghAntwerp (Belgium)6-92000 DOB
Adrian BoguckiRadom (Poland)7-11999 DOB
Leandro BolmaroBarcelona (Spain)6-62000 DOB
Ognjen CarapicMega Bemax (Serbia)6-41998 DOB
Leo CizmicGirona (Spain)6-81998 DOB
Digue DiawaraPau Orthez (France)6-91998 DOB
Nenad DimitrijevicJoventut (Spain)6-11998 DOB
Felipe Dos AnjosMelilla (Spain)7-21998 DOB
Yago Dos SantosPaulistano (Brazil)5-101999 DOB
Sekou DoumbouyaLimoges (France)6-82000 DOB
Henri DrellBaunach (Germany)6-92000 DOB
Paul EbouaRoseto (Italy)6-82000 DOB
Osas EhigiatorFuenlabrada (Spain)6-101999 DOB
Biram FayeAvila (Spain)6-92000 DOB
Ivan FevrierLevallois (France)6-91999 DOB
Aleix FontBarcelona (Spain)6-41998 DOB
Philipp HerkenhoffVechta (Germany)6-101999 DOB
Dalibor IlicIgokea (Bosnia)6-82000 DOB
Matas JogelaDzukija (Lithuania)6-61998 DOB
Panagiotis KalaitzakisHolargos (Greece)6-61999 DOB
Mate KalajzicSplit (Croatia)6-21998 DOB
Lukasz KolendaTrefl Sopot (Poland)6-51999 DOB
Marcos Louzada SilvaFranca (Brazil)6-51999 DOB
Andrija MarjanovicMega Bemax (Serbia)6-81999 DOB
Gytis MasiulisNeptunas (Lithuania)6-91998 DOB
Jonas MattisseckAlba Berlin (Germany)6-52000 DOB
William McDowell-WhiteBaunach (Germany)6-51998 DOB
Nikita MikhailovskiiAvtodor (Russia)6-62000 DOB
Nikola MiskovicMega Bemax (Serbia)6-101999 DOB
Adam MokokaMega Bemax (Serbia)6-51998 DOB
Muhaymin MustafaTofas (Turkey)6-51999 DOB
Toni NakicSibenik (Croatia)6-81999 DOB
Abdoulaye N’DoyeCholet (France)6-71998 DOB
Tanor NgomRyerson (Canada)7-21998 DOB
Joshua ObiesieWurzburg (Germany)6-62000 DOB
David OkekeFiat Torino (Italy)6-81998 DOB
Louis OlindeBrose Baskets (Germany)6-91998 DOB
Zoran PaunovicFMP (Serbia)6-72000 DOB
Dino RadoncicMurcia (Spain)6-81999 DOB
Sander RaiesteBaskonia (Spain)6-81999 DOB
Neal SakoLevallois (France)6-101998 DOB
Luka SamanicOlimpija (Slovenia)6-102000 DOB
Tadas SedekerskisBaskonia (Spain)6-81998 DOB
Njegos SikirasTormes (Spain)6-91999 DOB
Borisa SimanicCrvena Zvezda (Serbia)6-111998 DOB
Deividas SirvydisRytas (Lithuania)6-72000 DOB
Khadim SowASVEL (France)6-111999 DOB
Filip StanicMega Bemax (Serbia)6-101998 DOB
Michael UchenduCoruna (Spain)6-101998 DOB
Bastien VautierNancy (France)6-111998 DOB
Arnas VelickaTartu Ulikool (Estonia)6-41999 DOB
Warren WoghirenCholet (France)6-101998 DOB
Arturs ZagarsJoventut (Spain)6-32000 DOB
Yovel ZoosmanMaccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)6-71998 DOB
    
