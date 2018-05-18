A memorable season: Sean Kelley's favorite moments from 2017-18 Pelicans season

Sean Kelley is a member of the Pelicans radio broadcast team

This season was so special I couldn't pick just one memory. So here are three to savor:

Friday, January 26

The Pelicans returned home to finish the month of January with a three-game homestand. They were rolling; having figured out the season’s biggest question of whether the pairing of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins could truly be the force that was envisioned. The Pelicans were also heading for the All-Star break with Cousins and Davis having been names starters for the Western Conference. Most importantly, the city and the fan base were starting to take serious notice of what their basketball team was doing. It was a Friday night home game versus the top team in the West that became the first must have ticket of the season.

As the Pelicans and the Houston Rockets were set to tip off on national television, the Smoothie King Center was set to explode. What followed was the Pelicans coming out party. New Orleans defeated the Rockets 115-113. The win was the team's fourth straight and the eighth in 10 games. The Smoothie King Center was the loudest and most electric it had been since the division championship season of 2007-08. Unfortunately, the night also proved to be somewhat bittersweet.

Late in regulation, Demarcus Cousins would leave the game with a ruptured Achilles tendon. His season would be over, and the Pelicans would have to begin a new season all over again.

Wednesday, April 4

Nikola Mirotic is clean shaven. The Pelicans forward had always worn a full beard, but today he arrived at shootaround with a new look. He received plenty of good-natured teasing and he shrugged it off hoping the new look will improve his shooting fortunes at home. Mirotic was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bulls in the hopes of helping fill the void left by the Cousins injury. He had certainly helped in many ways, but the team felt he was capable of more. They needed more Mirotic with five games to go and a postseason invite still yet secured.

Mirotic embarked on his best run of the season. He helped the Pelicans win all five of their remaining games and secure the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Maybe it was keeping his face whisker-free, but there’s no mistaking how much the scoring and rebounding of Mirotic meant to the one of the most successful seasons in franchise history.

Wednesday, April 18

The Pelicans had barely seen the sun in the last six days. They are glowing, though, as they boarded the team charter to head home to New Orleans. The Pelicans have pulled the first surprise of the NBA postseason with two wins over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. They have eliminated the home floor advantage of the No. 3 seed and are set to play the next two in New Orleans. The word back home is that the Crescent City has Pelicans fever, and eagerly await their first taste of the NBA postseason in three years.

There’s a feeling of impatience from the team as they are excited to bring home a plane full of momentum to their fans. Even still, the Pelicans have a laser sharp focus to them as they began a full day of travel. I could feel the unity of the team and the leadership of Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo, and Jrue Holiday. The fan base and the team’s owner, Gayle Benson, are ready to become one with the team. I have never felt more pride in being a part of it all than I do on this long flight home.