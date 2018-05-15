A memorable season: Jim Eichenhofer's favorite moment from 2017-18 Pelicans season

Jim Eichenhofer is the staff writer for Pelicans.com

As a full escalator descended from the 300 level to a Smoothie King Center concourse on Saturday, April 21, hundreds of New Orleans fans roared their approval of a first-round series sweep over Portland, dancing, partying and chanting “Let’s go Pel-i-cans!” Once outside on Girod Street, many of the same fans spotted Fox Sports New Orleans’ overhead TV cameras and began jumping up and down in celebration, ecstatic that their team had just won a playoff series for the first time in 10 years.

In hindsight, I wish I had video of the first scene at the escalator, but without documentation, that memory is still something that will stick with me for a long time. As I was wrapping up writing about Game 4 of the Portland series in my Section 121 media seat, I heard boisterous cheering coming from nearby, so I stopped in mid-sentence to witness the excitement and reaction. It was an incredible sight. From the perspective of someone who’s been here through some of the previous rough seasons, it was so gratifying to see people who’ve supported the team be so giddy about going to Round 2.

As for the latter scene on Girod Street, I didn’t witness it personally and didn’t even know it happened until I checked my DVR later that night, to watch Fox Sports NOLA’s postgame show. Once again, it brought a big smile to my face to see how overjoyed fans were about New Orleans sweeping a series that many predicted the Pelicans would lose to the Trail Blazers.

That’s a video I won’t be erasing from my DVR anytime soon.