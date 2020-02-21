Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Kenrich Williams medical update 2-21-20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Kenrich Williams, who has missed the last 18 games of the 2019-20 season due to right lower back soreness, received an injection to treat pain and inflammation over NBA All-Star Weekend. The injection was performed by Dr. Rey Bosita at the Texas Back Institute.
Williams has responded well to the treatment and is making good progress towards returning to play. He will be re-evaluated in one week.
Pelicans players answer the age old king cake question - Traditional or Filled?
New Orleans Pelicans players get in the Mardi Gras spirit and attempt to answer the age old king cake question; traditional or filled?
All Videos
Pelicans players answer the age old king cake question - Traditional or Filled?
New Orleans Pelicans players get in the Mardi Gras spirit and attempt to answer the age old king cake question; traditional or filled?
| 01:42
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 02-20-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday addresses media following practice at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, Feb. 20.
| 02:35
Pelicans Practice: Zion Williamson 02-20-20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson addresses media following practice at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, Feb. 20.
| 05:31
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 02-20-20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry addresses media following practice at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, Feb. 20.
| 04:55
We are the Pelicans
Get ready to rise as the New Orleans Pelicans take flight for the second half of the season.
| 00:51
Ochsner Fitness Bootcamp with the Pelicans
The instructors from Ochsner Fitness Center kicked off Mardi Gras by hosting a bootcamp at the Pelicans practice facility this past weekend.
| 00:43
Pelicans volunteer at A.L. Davis Park with NORD and Sprite in support of Black History Month
The Pelicans Diversity and Inclusion Council partnered with NORD and Sprite to clean up A.L. Davis Park in support of Black History Month on Monday, February 17, 2020.
| 01:00
Behind-the-scenes: Pelicans City Edition uniform photo shoot 2020
Go behind-the-scenes with our rookies and new Pelicans veteran players as we kicked off the Carnival season with a photo shoot for our Mardi Gras City Edition uniforms.
| 00:29
All-Star 2020: Brandon Ingram slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives the baseline and finishes with the slam in the 69th NBA All-Star Game.
| 00:09
All-Star 2020: Brandon Ingram All-Star Game Introduction
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is introduced with Team Giannis at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.
| 00:14
Day 2: Pelicans at NBA All Star Weekend 2020
New Orleans Pelicans players Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Nickeil Alexander Walker and Nicolò Melli head to Chicago for the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend. Check out their adventures through Day 2.
| 04:12
Day 1: Pelicans at NBA All Star Weekend 2020
New Orleans Pelicans players Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Nickeil Alexander Walker and Nicolò Melli head to Chicago for the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend. Check out their adventures through Day 1.
| 03:43
Brandon Ingram 2020 All-Star Media Availability 2-15-20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks to the media at All-Star media availability during 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 18:55
Rising Stars 2020: Zion Williamson launches down the lane
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson takes off toward the rim for the dunk in the 2020 Rising Stars Game during NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 00:20
Rising Stars 2020: Zion Williamson rocks the rim
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson adjusts the backboard with the slam for Team USA in the 2020 Rising Stars Game during NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 00:22
Rising Stars 2020: Ja Morant feeds Zion Williamson for the slam
February 14, 2020: Team World vs. Team USA - Highlights of Zion Williamson
| 00:19
Rising Stars 2020: Zion Williamson one-handed throwdown
New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson throws down the one-handed slam at the 2020 Rising Stars Game during NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 00:19
Rising Stars 2020: Nicolò Melli and Nickeil Alexander-Walker back-to-back triples
New Orleans Pelicans rookies Nicolò Melli and Nickeil Alexander-Walker connect on back-to-back triples for Team World during the 2020 Rising Stars Game at NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 00:21
Rising Stars 2020: On-Court Interview with Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson chats with TNT commentators during the 2020 Rising Stars Game during NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 01:38
Rising Stars 2020: Zion Williamson Alley-Oop Slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson rises up for the alley-oop slam in the 2020 Rising Stars game during NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 00:15
All-Star 2020: Pelicans player intros at Rising Stars Game
New Orleans Pelicans players Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Nicolò Melli and Zion Williamson are introduced with Team World and Team USA at the 2020 Rising Stars Game during NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 00:26
Pelicans Pick Up Lines 2020: Brandon Ingram
As a Valentine's Day treat, Pelicans players share their favorite used or overheard pick up lines.
| 00:24
Nicolò Melli 2020 Rising Stars Media Availability 2-14-20
New Orleans Pelicans F/C Nicolò Melli speaks to the media at 2020 Rising Stars media availability during 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 13:41
Nickeil Alexander-Walker 2020 Rising Stars Media Availability 2-14-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks to the media at 2020 Rising Stars media availability during 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 14:29
Zion Williamson 2020 Rising Stars Media Availability 2-14-20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson speaks to the media at 2020 Rising Stars media availability during NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 14:26
Pelicans Owner donates office space to Operation Restoration
New Orleans Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson donated office space to Operation Restoration in Benson Tower. Operation Restoration is a non-profit organization committed to supporting women and girls impacted by incarceration, restore their lives, and help them discover new possibilities.
| 01:08
Pelicans vs. Thunder: Dance Cam Battle
New Orleans Pelicans fans show off their moves on the Dance Cam during the team's game against the Thunder on February 13, 2020.
| 01:07
Entertainment: Pelicans Mini Drummers 2nd quarter performance - February 13 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Pelicans mini drummers performed for fans during the 2nd quarter of the team's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 13, 2020.
| 01:27
Entertainment: Pelicans Dance & Hype Team 3rd quarter performance - February 13 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Pelicans Dance & Hype Team performed for fans during the 3rd quarter of the team's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 13, 2020.
| 01:25
Entertainment: The 689 Swampers performance - February 13 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
The 689 Swampers performed for fans during the team's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 13, 2020.
| 01:43
NEXT UP: