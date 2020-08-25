Age 30

30 Experience 11 seasons (seven with Pelicans)

11 seasons (seven with Pelicans) Games Played/Games Started 61/61

Listen to Jim Eichenhofer, Daniel Sallerson, and Joel Meyers' Review of Jrue Holiday's 2019-20 Performance

The 2019-20 season began in much different fashion for Holiday than any of the previous six. Now the longest-tenured Pelicans player following a transaction-heavy summer, Holiday was a rare familiar face on a roster filled with young talent. Unfortunately for Holiday and the Pelicans, the campaign started similarly to several others during Holiday’s seven-year Crescent City tenure, with injuries contributing to a costly, poor start out of the gate.

For the third time in the past five seasons, New Orleans went 1-7 or 0-8 in its first eight regular season games. The Pelicans and Holiday later heated up and got back into playoff contention, before struggles in the NBA bubble prevented him from attempting to reprise his spectacular ’18 postseason showing vs. Portland and Damian Lillard.

Jrue Holiday Per-Game Stats from 2019-20 NBA Season Minutes 34.7

34.7 Field Goal % 45.5

45.5 Three Point % 35.3

35.3 Free Throw % 70.9

70.9 Points 19.1

19.1 Rebounds 4.8

4.8 Assists 6.7

6.7 Steals 1.6

1.6 Blocks 0.8

“It was adventurous, for sure,” the shooting guard said Aug. 11 of the eventful season. “There were some ups and downs. There were times where it got kind of hectic, with Zion (Williamson) getting hurt in the beginning, a 13-game losing streak. I got hurt for a while. But all in all, we ended up being in position to make the playoffs, something we wanted to do, one of our goals. Then the pandemic hit. Back in the bubble (in Orlando), it’s been an adventure for sure.”

Jrue Holiday | By The Numbers

2 Two consecutive NBA All-Defensive team selections for Holiday. It’s uncertain when the league will announce if Holiday has earned that honor for a third year in a row. He was a first-time selection in ’17-18, then a second-teamer in ’18-19.

2.0 2.0 three-pointers made per game by Holiday, a career high in that category. With the NBA rapidly heading in the direction of virtually everyone firing more threes, Holiday has made improving his percentage a goal; his rate of 35.3 was an incremental jump from the previous two seasons. Early in his career with Philadelphia, Holiday shot a higher percentage but took far fewer treys. His attempts per game have now increased for six consecutive seasons.

4,559 4,559 career assists, which ranks No. 11 among active players, following the retirement of Vince Carter (4,714). It’s a facet of Holiday’s game not discussed very often in terms of his career impact, but the only current players ahead of him are Chris Paul, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo, Kyle Lowry, John Wall, James Harden, Andre Iguodala, Mike Conley and Steph Curry. Holiday is 18 dimes ahead of signed-during-the-restart Jamal Crawford.

Jrue Holiday | Most Notable Games from 2019-20 NBA Season

#1, Jan. 20, New Orleans 126, Memphis 116 Holiday had been sidelined for seven straight previous games by injury, but you never would’ve known that by his performance at FedEx Forum on Martin Luther King Day. In one of the most efficient games of his NBA career, he was 12/18 from the field (and 7/10 on threes), piling up 36 points in a needed win over the eighth-place Grizzlies.

#2, Nov. 14, New Orleans 132, LA Clippers 127 Arguably the Pelicans’ most impressive win of the season opponent-wise, Holiday’s 36 points helped lead New Orleans to a confidence-boosting night, after a 2-8 start to the campaign. Facing one of his two hometown NBA teams, Holiday broke out of early-season shooting struggles by going 5/6 from the arc. He added seven assists and six steals.

#3, Feb. 8, New Orleans 124, Indiana 117 At Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Pelicans were without starting forwards Williamson and Brandon Ingram, but Holiday’s 31-point, 10-assist outing resulted in one of two NOLA road wins over a foe that finished ’19-20 over .500 (Denver on Christmas was the other).