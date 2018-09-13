Individual tickets for Pelicans regular-season home games are now on sale

NEW ORLEANS–The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that individual tickets for all regular season home games are now on sale to the general public starting at 9:00 a.m.

The general public can purchase individual game tickets in all available seating categories at Pelicans.com or SeatGeek.com.

Due to a very successful pre-sale with our season ticket holders, partial plan holders and Pelicans insider members, select games will have very limited seating throughout the lower bowl. A limited number of lower bowl seats will also remain reserved for season ticket and partial plan packages.

Fans interested in purchasing Pelicans tickets can visit Pelicans.com/tickets or call 504.525.HOOP for more information.