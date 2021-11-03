Herbert Jones out, Brandon Ingram questionable for Sacramento game
New Orleans played without both of its All-Star forwards Tuesday at Phoenix. To make matters worse, one of the team's starting forwards against the Suns, rookie Herbert Jones, was injured by an inadvertent elbow from a teammate, forcing Jones to exit Tuesday’s game.
Jones (concussion protocol) will miss Wednesday’s game at Sacramento (9 p.m. Central) due to his injury. He is joined as out on New Orleans’ official injury update this afternoon by Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).
In addition, Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion) is listed as questionable. Ingram has been sidelined for each of the previous two games due to that injury.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
NEW ORLEANS (1-7)
Tuesday loss at Phoenix
Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas
SACRAMENTO (3-4)
Tuesday loss at Utah
De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, Mo Harkless, Richaun Holmes
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 29: Sacramento 113, at New Orleans 109
Nov. 3: at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
March 2: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
April 5: at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
New Orleans 36-30 (Kings won last 1)