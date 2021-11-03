Herbert Jones out, Brandon Ingram questionable for Sacramento game

New Orleans played without both of its All-Star forwards Tuesday at Phoenix. To make matters worse, one of the team's starting forwards against the Suns, rookie Herbert Jones, was injured by an inadvertent elbow from a teammate, forcing Jones to exit Tuesday’s game.

Jones (concussion protocol) will miss Wednesday’s game at Sacramento (9 p.m. Central) due to his injury. He is joined as out on New Orleans’ official injury update this afternoon by Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

In addition, Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion) is listed as questionable. Ingram has been sidelined for each of the previous two games due to that injury.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (1-7)

Tuesday loss at Phoenix

Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

SACRAMENTO (3-4)

Tuesday loss at Utah

De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, Mo Harkless, Richaun Holmes

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 29: Sacramento 113, at New Orleans 109

Nov. 3: at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

March 2: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

April 5: at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 36-30 (Kings won last 1)