Hancock Whitney Renews Partnership as the Official Bank of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (July 19, 2018)—All-star sports and five-star banking are together again as New Orleans’ hometown teams and iconic local financial institution continue a partnership steeped in commitment and community.

Today, executives at Hancock Whitney and the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans organization confirmed that Hancock Whitney has renewed its sponsorship—which began in 2010—as the official bank of the Saints and Pelicans. Emphasizing community engagement, game day events, and youth programs, the partnership also continues Hancock Whitney’s status as the exclusive provider of the New Orleans Saints branded debit card.

“Hancock Whitney has consistently added value to the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans. While sharing mutual values, philanthropy, football, and basketball, we look forward to continuing work toward exceptional programs for our fans,” said New Orleans Saints and Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “This partnership has strengthened our commitment to the community of the Gulf South and is creating a tangible difference in the lives of those around us.”

With this renewal, fans can choose among four debit cards featuring the New Orleans Saints logo, with previews of card designs at www.hancockwhitney.com/Saints. Additionally, Hancock Whitney Saints debit card holders can receive 10 percent discounts on Saints merchandise at the Saints Pro Shop. Fans showing off their Hancock Whitney Saints debit cards during the Hancock Whitney “Show Your Card” promotion at Saints games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome have a chance to win $100 cash.

“The century-old core values at the heart of Hancock Whitney are the same ideals on which the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans institution are built,” said Hancock Whitney CEO John M. Hairston. “We’re honored to partner again with the Saints and Pelicans to help keep our communities strong and vital and to celebrate the unmatched Saints and Pelicans spirit. We’re also very proud to continue offering fans the exclusive Hancock Whitney Saints debit card.”

During the 2018-2019 season, Hancock Whitney will invite fans to Black & Gold Fridays at selected financial centers to hail the Saints before upcoming games. Additionally, the Hancock Whitney “Move Dem Chains” in-game feature will extend to social media and benefit a different charity each week of the Saints season.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Part of Hancock Whitney Corporation’s Gulf South financial services family, bank offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, has recommended Hancock Whitney as one of America’s most financially sound banks for 115 consecutive quarters as of March 31, 2018. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.