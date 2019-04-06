Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
Game 80: Pelicans-Suns Postgame Quotes 4/5/19
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY
(On tonight’s game)
“I thought really the entire second half but more so the latter part of the third quarter and the fourth quarter we started playing too much isolation basketball. The ball wasn’t moving, we weren’t moving. Their defense was boxes and elbows and we were determined to drive it in and that translated to turnovers. We got them in a rhythm and obviously Josh Jackson started making shots and that was the difference in the game.”
(On fatigue in OT)
“They had the same guys out there that we did so fatigue makes cowards of us all; you either play or you don’t. They shouldn’t have been any more tired than the guys they had out there. That isn’t an excuse. You try for the best shot and if you don’t make it, you’re going to go to overtime. You have the same approach as you had the entire game. We played well the first half, we had ball movement and did a good job and then we decided we’d become an iso team and that’s what we’re not.”
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS GUARD ELFRID PAYTON 14 POINTS | 12 ASSISTS
(On difference in halves)
“I guess we just got a little complacent, a little bit maybe. We kind of stopped doing what was working for us in the first half. They made some tough shots, Josh got it going for them. I don’t know man. We got away from that. They picked up their physicality a little bit and honestly, we didn’t respond in the best way. Like I said, they got hot, made some shots. We couldn’t stop the bleeding. We just got away from what we were doing. Got away from that ball popping around and it cost us.”
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS FORWARD JULIUS RANDLE 31 POINTS | 14 REBOUNDS
(On tonight’s game)
“Obviously we weren’t playing the right way the whole game even though we had a good lead in the first half. Too many mistakes, not playing hard enough so that led to them making a comeback. We didn’t come out with the right focus.”
(On going to him at the end)
“That’s the way I play every game, I match up with the bigs and I just try to be aggressive. They knew what the matchups were so they switched or when I had it in the post they drive so the guys stepped up and made plays and we just didn’t close it out.”
Pelicans vs. Suns Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 4-6-19
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' overtime loss to the Suns.
Game 80: Pelicans at Suns 4/5/19
| 01:27
Pelicans vs. Suns Postgame: Elfrid Payton 4-6-19
Elfrid Payton talks about tonight's overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.
| 02:02
Christian Wood Puts Up 17 Points vs Phoenix | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Christian Wood scored 17 points, adding 5 rebounds and a block
| 01:07
Ian Clarke Puts Up 24 Points vs Phoenix | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Ian Clark made the most of his extra minutes, scoring 24 points with 4 dimes vs the Phoenix Suns
| 01:58
Julius Randle's Team-High 31 Points vs Phoenix | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Julius Randle scored a team-high 31 points against the Phoenix Suns. Julius added a game-high 14 rebounds with 3 assists
| 01:54
Kenrich Williams Blocks Julius Randle Dunks | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Kenrich Williams gets the block on the defensive end then runs the floor to make room for Julius Randle's dunk
| 00:21
Julius Randle Coast to Coast And-1 vs Phoenix | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Julius Randle takes the ball up the court and and finishes with a strong And-1 vs the Suns
| 00:19
Solo with the Nice And-1 off the Okafor Dish | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Jahlil Okafor leaves it for Solomon Hill who finishes with the reverse And-1
| 00:22
Nice Dish from Clark To Christian Wood | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Ian Clark is all over the court, here finding Christian Wood with a nice dish in the paint
| 00:21
Ian Clark Steals, Kenrich Williams Finishes | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Ian Clark collects the loose ball and runs the court, Kenrich Williams finishes with the putback slam
| 00:18
Ian Clark Explodes for 16 in 1st vs Phoenix | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Ian Clark shot lights out in the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns, putting up 16 points
| 01:00
Pelicans Shootaround: Ian Clark 4-5-19
Ian Clark talks about the upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns.
| 02:51
