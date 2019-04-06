Game 80: Pelicans-Suns Postgame Quotes 4/5/19

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

(On tonight’s game)

“I thought really the entire second half but more so the latter part of the third quarter and the fourth quarter we started playing too much isolation basketball. The ball wasn’t moving, we weren’t moving. Their defense was boxes and elbows and we were determined to drive it in and that translated to turnovers. We got them in a rhythm and obviously Josh Jackson started making shots and that was the difference in the game.”

(On fatigue in OT)

“They had the same guys out there that we did so fatigue makes cowards of us all; you either play or you don’t. They shouldn’t have been any more tired than the guys they had out there. That isn’t an excuse. You try for the best shot and if you don’t make it, you’re going to go to overtime. You have the same approach as you had the entire game. We played well the first half, we had ball movement and did a good job and then we decided we’d become an iso team and that’s what we’re not.”

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS GUARD ELFRID PAYTON 14 POINTS | 12 ASSISTS

(On difference in halves)

“I guess we just got a little complacent, a little bit maybe. We kind of stopped doing what was working for us in the first half. They made some tough shots, Josh got it going for them. I don’t know man. We got away from that. They picked up their physicality a little bit and honestly, we didn’t respond in the best way. Like I said, they got hot, made some shots. We couldn’t stop the bleeding. We just got away from what we were doing. Got away from that ball popping around and it cost us.”

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS FORWARD JULIUS RANDLE 31 POINTS | 14 REBOUNDS

(On tonight’s game)

“Obviously we weren’t playing the right way the whole game even though we had a good lead in the first half. Too many mistakes, not playing hard enough so that led to them making a comeback. We didn’t come out with the right focus.”

(On going to him at the end)

“That’s the way I play every game, I match up with the bigs and I just try to be aggressive. They knew what the matchups were so they switched or when I had it in the post they drive so the guys stepped up and made plays and we just didn’t close it out.”