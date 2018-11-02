Game 8: Pelicans at Trail Blazers Postgame Quotes 11-1-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

What did you want to do differently tonight?

"We’ve gotta get guys off the line; you know, the point differential is 30 points from the three-point line, I mean, we dominate the paint, we shoot more free throws, but it’s really, really difficult to make up a 30-point deficit from three, so we’ve gotta get them off the line and make a few more of our own."

How do you get them off the line?:

"Well, we’ve just gotta have, you know, we’ve gotta have multiple efforts, that’s all, I mean, they’re really good because they’ve got guards that can dribble, penetrate, and finish and they’ve also got bigs that can step out on the floor and make threes. Dame is capable of pulling up and shooting a three from anywhere, but we’ve got to do a better job with that, not just against this team but against most of the teams. We’ve gotta take away the dare shot, you know where we’re just leaving one guy open to shoot them, and we’ve gotta have multiple efforts and run those guys off the line because our offense is good, but it’s not good enough to sustain that."

What went into the decision to rest Anthony?

"Well, it just wasn’t quite right, you know our medical guys are cautious for a reason and I totally agree; they didn’t think it was a good idea for him to play, so…the eighth game into the year, we’re not going to risk one of the best players in the league so that we can play one game…it’s not gonna be the difference in our year, the games that he’s missed. We’ll be okay."

On Julius Randle:

"I thought he played well, you know, that’s what we’ve grown accustomed to seeing because I think he’s very capable of that…you know, I thought he took the ball and was very aggressive with it, I thought he ran out and did some things in transition that were really good. As I said, we’ve gotta get everyone playing at that level. We’re playing a very good team, this team has been good for a lot of years, and I know people talk about last year and the playoffs and things like that, but what they’ve done over the course of the last five, six years that Terry’s been here have been amazing, I think, considering how many changes have happened here…one year, they were left with Dame as the only starter coming back and they still did a great job. I don’t think Terry gets nearly the credit he deserves, but what he’s done as far as coaching this team, and then I’ve always thought that Damian was one of the best players in the NBA, and from a competitive standpoint, I think he’s as competitive as any guy in the league and you can see every night out he gives you everything he has. I know CJ didn’t play as well as he would normally play, but to me when you’ve got Dame on your team, the level of play is gonna always raise because he’s gonna compete at the highest level."

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle

Did you like the effort that you guys gave?

“Yeah, I mean ultimately first three quarters we gave ourselves a chance. Fourth quarter, obviously we didn’t score as well and we didn’t get the stops we needed. For me, the second half put me out of rhythm a little bit but I just got to keep playing.”

You think there is a common thread for the 4 game losing streak?

“My guess is stops on the stretch.”

Do you think 8 games into the season - do you feel like you’re starting to find your niche and find your role on a new team?

“A little bit, just got to be more consistent.”

Pelicans Guard Tim Frazier

So Tim, it looks like when you are playing against your friend Dame you kind of get up a little bit more for this match up, you think so?

“Yeah of course, it’s a challenge he’s like my brother so it’s like a brother rivalry. Right now we are 1 and 0 so I got to hear that until we play again.”

You, Dame and CJ were talking before the game, I mean what’s it like being back here and being with those boys again?

“Oh man it’s awesome, you know my first start was here and they helped me out tremendously as far as coming along my game and being able to work out with those guys for that time I was here and the time we spent after that, summers and since then they’ve definitely contributed to my game they’ve been helpful a lot.”