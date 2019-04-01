Game 78: Pelicans vs. Lakers Postgame Quotes 3-31-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On third quarter:

“They shot the ball extremely well and we didn’t. We were trying to play a little isolation basketball which is not what we’re good at. Our turnovers, you’re not going to win any basketball games where you’re in the thirties as far as points off turnovers. We ended up having 24 turnovers for 32 points. A lot of their points in the third quarter came off of turnovers. We had 12 turnovers at the half against a team that doesn’t really force a lot of turnovers. We just didn’t play very well.”

On Ian Clark:

“He started well, but didn’t shoot the ball very good after that. It was just one of those games where we never really got into any kind of rhythm. I thought they played well. I thought (Alex) Caruso came in and changed the game completely. I thought (Rajon) Rondo shot the ball really well and was four-for-seven from the three. We just have to make sure that the things we talked about, gotta compete, gotta play hard, gotta try and execute. That’s what we have to do for the next five games, seven games, whatever we have left. We have to make sure we’re doing that.”

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle

On if it’s been tough on the team, especially against a team like the Lakers tonight, who have more of a veteran presence as opposed to the Pelicans who are battling through injuries with a young group:

“I see why you could make that excuse but I don’t think our guys care or make excuses. We just have to be better as a team. Let’s move on to the next one. We got four more to continue to compete and get better and then head to the summer and get back to work. We’ll be alright.”

On reflecting on his time with the Pelicans and if this is a spot he could see himself blossoming in future years:

“Absolutely. I have enjoyed my time here. From top to bottom, everyone has been great in welcoming me here. The people here are great. For sure, we’ll just have to get into the summer and see what happens.”

Pelicans Center Jahlil Okafor

On looking back at this game if the turnover were the biggest issue tonight in the losing effort:

“Yeah it comes down to turnovers. Just careless turnovers. A lot of them were unforced. Just mental lapses that we had and I don’t know the number, but I felt like we gave up a lot of offensive rebounds too.”

With both teams tonight being out of the playoffs and having just a few games left, was motivation a factor right now:

“I could see how it could be perceived as that but for us the guys that we have on the floor, we’re all trying to make our way in this league. We have a lot of young guys playing like me, Christian Wood, [Kenrich Williams], we’re all still trying to figure it out. We’re just trying to finish the season out on a high note but it defiantly felt a little weird tonight.”