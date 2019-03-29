Game 77: Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame Quotes 3-28-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On the effort from the players tonight:

"Yeah, I thought we did good job. We kind of hung in the whole night. The only thing that is a little disturbing, is if you look at the fast break points – 27 is a lot, but when you think about the fact that they had 20 of those in the first-half, we did a good job in the second-half. I just thought we did a good job of hanging in and everyone we put in contributed in some way."

On the play of Christian Wood over the last two games:

"Well, I think he has been good offensively, obviously with 23 and 25 points, but I just think having a presence. You know he has length. He did not block six shots tonight, but he changed a lot of shots. His presence on the court where he is changing a lot of shots, he has done a really good job. The thing that I keep emphasizing for him is that the whole key for him is consistency."

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle

On having so many guards out and having all forwards on the floor at one point:

“Yeah it was crazy. I mean, it’s kind of the story of our season and it’s no excuse. You just got to go out there and make the best of the situation and that’s what we did. I didn’t even know Darius (Miller) was out until I checked in and was like ‘where’s Darius at?’ so yeah it’s crazy.”