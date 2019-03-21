Game 74: Pelicans-Magic Postgame Quotes 3/20/19

New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On what he said to the team and his thoughts after a game like this:

“Just a terrible matchup for us for some reason. Our two worst losses this year has been against them really. They’ve both been 30-point games. I don’t really care what the stat sheet says, it was a 30-point game at the end. I’m not real sure why we can’t matchup with this team. And, I’m not real sure why we can’t seem to score against this team. Two of our lowest scoring games have been against this team. Just one of those things where the matchups have not been good to us against these guys. And, we have a tough time keeping them off the boards.”

On getting the looks they wanted, but it seemed as though the ball wouldn’t go in:

“Yes, and you can’t miss. We missed 13 layups the first half right at the basket. Usually you can’t do that. We did a good job of protecting the ball, but we didn’t turn the ball over. I think we had in the first half seven turnovers for five points. But, we just didn’t score the basket. I’m not real sure why we can’t get it in the basket against these guys, but we struggle against them.”

On Stanley Johnson’s performance:

“I thought he did a good job. He was able to handle the ball some and do some things. Try to create. I thought he did a good job with that. I thought he was real solid.”

IAN CLARK

(On reasons why Orlando has proven to be very tough opponent this season for them)

“I am not really sure. I don’t know if we don’t come out with enough energy. They hit us in the mouth both times and I think once we get down, it is hard to fight an uphill battle especially if they are playing well.”

(on what helped them make a slight comeback after trailing by 35 points in fourth)

“Just going out and compete and not worry about the score. Just going out and trying to do the right things on offense and defense and the group that came in I think we did that.”

(on advice for those thinking about picking his Alma mater Belmont in NCAA opening round)

“You got to pick them. You got to pick them. If you watched the game last night, then you better pick them. They are playing really well. I know some of those guys really well so I will try to make my way to the game tomorrow and show my support.”

(on whether shooting struggles to open game set the tone for game)

“Yeah, kind of. When you come out and get hit in the mouth you are just fighting an uphill battle trying to make sure…everything has to go right for you. You have to make every shot. They have to miss every shot and tonight they were making them. We weren’t doing a good enough job of being physical and getting them off their spots. I think they were a little comfortable and that set the tone for the rest of the game.”

(on Magic’s defensive effort giving teams trouble of late)

“They pull in…they play for each other. Our game plan notes was getting off the ball early because they load the paint. They have a lot of long guys and they can switch a lot of things. They get out in transition so I think their defense kind of starts their offense.”