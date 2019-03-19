Game 73: Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame Quotes 3-18-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s game:

“I thought we hung in. We did a good job. I think these are the kind of games that are really great for the young guys…the plays that Kenrich [Williams] made defensively, the shots that Frank [Jackson] made, having Cheick [Diallo] in the last five minutes. All of those things I think are really valuable as far as growing experience. Like I said, great to win the game but we have to look at the bigger picture and the bigger picture is that we’ve got to continue to get our young guys better. The shot that Frank made tonight was a real, I guess I can’t say that word, a real good shot in that situation.”

On Elfrid Payton’s fifth straight triple-double:

“He’s been playing that way. He has been doing a good job for us. The rebounding part, to me, has been the biggest surprise. To be a point guard and be able to come up with double digit rebounds night after night after night, that is really tough to do. Any time they mention you in the same breath as [Russell] Westbrook, you have to feel really good about it. If they mention you in the same breath as Oscar Robertson, that is another whole area. He is doing a good job not trying to force anything. He has really taken the rebounds that have come and making the plays that are there and the shots also.”

On Kenrich Williams:

“You just can’t look at a stat sheet and say ‘well, he played well’ or ‘he didn’t play well’. You have to be at the game, and you have to see the game, and you have to see the plays that he makes that are winning plays, that get you an extra possession, that come up with a big play when he needs to, or a rebound or a defensive stop. Those are the things that you can’t really see. When I say he is a coaches’ player, those are things that I am talking about.”

On young players closing out games:

“We’ll continue to do that. That’s why I love the fact that we remain competitive although most nights we are missing almost 50 points that we’ve had, that we have to make up. We’ve been competitive and these young guys have done a good job trying to make plays down the stretch. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. Every time we take a shot or a game-winning shot that doesn’t go in, I’m reminded of what Michael Jordan said. He has taken over 9,000 of them and they only remember the ones that you make. You have to have enough confidence to shoot it regardless.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On Dirk Nowitzki passing Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time scoring list:

“Yeah, that’s a big time accomplishment. Congrats to him. He deserves it.”

On Elfrid Payton getting his fifth straight triple double:

“He is playing well. He’s doing it all with five in a row. He’s showing everybody he can do it all.”

He can do it all. He’s just showing he can do it all. Five in a row is definitely tough to do. To get one is tough to do. He’s in there fighting to get rebounds, scoring, passing the ball. He’s doing it all. Hopefully he keeps it going.”

On their gritty overtime win:

“It was good. Going through the same thing last game, a couple days ago, we were really feeling this one out.”