Game 70: Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Quotes 3/12/19

Posted: Mar 12, 2019

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry
On tonight’s loss:
“I thought we did a good job, really. They’re a great three-point shooting team. We did a great job of challenging the threes. They’re just a long team. They’re a long – they’re really good in transition. Once again, we didn’t turn the ball over a lot, but you can see that most of them are live turnovers because they scored 25 points off our turnovers so that’s telling me that we’ve got too many live turnovers. It’s too much to overcome against that team right there if you’re giving up 25 points, basically in transition, really. We have to shoot the ball better. We took 47 threes. We probably took 38 really good ones that we had an opportunity that, on a given night and on most nights, we’re going to make more than 10 out of that. But you have to give them credit. They’re a really good team. They’re a really deep team. They’ve got guys over there that didn’t play, like Pau (Gasol), that’s going to – when the playoffs roll around, he’s going to be a part of what they’re doing too. Giannis (Antetokounmpo) is a load. You’ve got to try to pull in, take away his drives and when you do, obviously you open yourself up to the threes. I thought our offense was really good in the third quarter, but our defense, we just couldn’t get them slowed down. So, you know, you score 41 in a quarter, you think that you would be able to make up ground, but we actually lost ground because they had four more points than we did in that quarter.”
On Elfrid Payton’s performance:
“I think he’s doing a good job of keeping the pace of the game up. You know, we got up 107 shots tonight and I think when you do that, you’ve got to be playing at a really good pace. I thought he did a great job of rebounding the basketball. I think it was his career high in rebounds. We just never really got into a rhythm where we could keep the pressure on them. The pressure remained on us because after they got a lead, we were exchanging baskets and you can’t get back in the game exchanging baskets. You’ve got to do it with stops.”

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle:
On the impact Cheick Diallo made in the second half:
“He was good. You know he does that (and) it’s really good for our team. You know (it) picks everybody up, gives everybody energy, so he did a good job.”
On the two-straight triple-doubles from Elfrid Payton and how he is playing:
“He’s great. He’s just being more aggressive. (He) gets in the paint with us more and finding others so it’s great for EP.”

Pelicans Guard Elfrid Payton:
On pulling down 15 rebounds tonight:
“Just being in the right place at the right time. A little bit is they played with a spread five tonight… so (it was) a combination of those two things I think.”
On back-to-back triple-doubles and being healthy:
“I definitely feel much healthier than I’ve been unfortunately throughout the season. (I’m) getting a head of steam. Just [need to] find a way to turn them into W’s.”

Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Elfrid Payton 3-12-19

Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton recaps his performance during tonight's home game vs the Milwaukee Bucks

Game 70: Pelicans vs Bucks 3/12/19

Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Elfrid Payton 3-12-19
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Elfrid Payton 3-12-19

Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton recaps his performance during tonight's home game vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Mar 12, 2019
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Julius Randle 3-12-19
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Julius Randle 3-12-19

Pelicans forward Julius Randle recaps tonight's road match-up vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Mar 12, 2019
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Alvin Gentry 3-12-19
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Alvin Gentry 3-12-19

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's home game vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Mar 12, 2019
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans 113-130 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks
Mar 12, 2019  |  02:57
Julius Randle Drops 23 on Milwaukee | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Julius Randle Drops 23 on Milwaukee | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

Julius Randle scored a team-high 23 points with 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Mar 12, 2019  |  01:58
Anthony Davis Scores 21 vs Milwaukee | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Anthony Davis Scores 21 vs Milwaukee | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

Anthony Davis put up 21 points and added 12 rebounds and 2 blocks vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Mar 12, 2019  |  01:54
Anthony Davis Scores 15 points in the 3rd | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Anthony Davis Scores 15 points in the 3rd | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

Anthony Davis puts up 15 points in the 3rd quarter vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Mar 12, 2019  |  00:47
Anthony Davis' Huge 1-Handed Alley-oop | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Anthony Davis' Huge 1-Handed Alley-oop | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

Darius Miller finds Anthony Davis for the big-time 1-handed alley-oop dunk vs the Bucks
Mar 12, 2019  |  00:18
Anthony Davis with the Putback And-1 | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Anthony Davis with the Putback And-1 | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

Anthony Davis fights off 2 Bucks defenders to get the putback and-1
Mar 12, 2019  |  00:18
Frank Jackson Euro-Steps with the Floater | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Frank Jackson Euro-Steps with the Floater | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

Frank Jackson with the nice drive and finish vs the Bucks
Mar 12, 2019  |  00:21
Anthony Davis with the Big Block | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Anthony Davis with the Big Block | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

Anthony Davis gets a high-point block vs Bucks
Mar 12, 2019  |  00:28
Darius Miller with the 4 Point Play | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Darius Miller with the 4 Point Play | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

Darius Miller with the sweet stroke through contact
Mar 12, 2019  |  00:18
Elfrid Payton finds Julius Randle on the Run | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Elfrid Payton finds Julius Randle on the Run | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

Elfrid Payton uses great vision to find Julius Randle for the fast break bucket against the Milwaukee Bucks
Mar 12, 2019  |  00:21

