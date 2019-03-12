Game 70: Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Quotes 3/12/19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s loss:

“I thought we did a good job, really. They’re a great three-point shooting team. We did a great job of challenging the threes. They’re just a long team. They’re a long – they’re really good in transition. Once again, we didn’t turn the ball over a lot, but you can see that most of them are live turnovers because they scored 25 points off our turnovers so that’s telling me that we’ve got too many live turnovers. It’s too much to overcome against that team right there if you’re giving up 25 points, basically in transition, really. We have to shoot the ball better. We took 47 threes. We probably took 38 really good ones that we had an opportunity that, on a given night and on most nights, we’re going to make more than 10 out of that. But you have to give them credit. They’re a really good team. They’re a really deep team. They’ve got guys over there that didn’t play, like Pau (Gasol), that’s going to – when the playoffs roll around, he’s going to be a part of what they’re doing too. Giannis (Antetokounmpo) is a load. You’ve got to try to pull in, take away his drives and when you do, obviously you open yourself up to the threes. I thought our offense was really good in the third quarter, but our defense, we just couldn’t get them slowed down. So, you know, you score 41 in a quarter, you think that you would be able to make up ground, but we actually lost ground because they had four more points than we did in that quarter.”

On Elfrid Payton’s performance:

“I think he’s doing a good job of keeping the pace of the game up. You know, we got up 107 shots tonight and I think when you do that, you’ve got to be playing at a really good pace. I thought he did a great job of rebounding the basketball. I think it was his career high in rebounds. We just never really got into a rhythm where we could keep the pressure on them. The pressure remained on us because after they got a lead, we were exchanging baskets and you can’t get back in the game exchanging baskets. You’ve got to do it with stops.”

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle:

On the impact Cheick Diallo made in the second half:

“He was good. You know he does that (and) it’s really good for our team. You know (it) picks everybody up, gives everybody energy, so he did a good job.”

On the two-straight triple-doubles from Elfrid Payton and how he is playing:

“He’s great. He’s just being more aggressive. (He) gets in the paint with us more and finding others so it’s great for EP.”

Pelicans Guard Elfrid Payton:

On pulling down 15 rebounds tonight:

“Just being in the right place at the right time. A little bit is they played with a spread five tonight… so (it was) a combination of those two things I think.”

On back-to-back triple-doubles and being healthy:

“I definitely feel much healthier than I’ve been unfortunately throughout the season. (I’m) getting a head of steam. Just [need to] find a way to turn them into W’s.”