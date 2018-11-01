Game 7: Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Quotes 10/31/18

PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

ON TONIGHT’S GAME:

“Typical game against these guys. They’re a great offensive team, they take advantage of mistakes. I thought we were pretty solid defensively. They probably made eight shots that nobody else in the league would be capable of making. Those are the kind of shots we have to live with, but I thought our guys did a good job of staying in the game. We had plays that cost us. We had bad possessions and threw the ball away. It doesn’t work against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors give it up and take threes and make them. All we have to do is get back and have our defense set to take those away. All in all I thought we played pretty good, the turnovers bothered us somewhat. I thought we did a good job of forcing turnovers. We ended up with 24 points off of their turnovers. They’re not a great offensive rebounding team. At the end of the day, teams have to play extremely well to beat them and we didn’t play extremely well.”

ON ANTHONY DAVIS’ PERFORMANCE AFTER COMING BACK FROM INJURY:

“I thought he was okay. He was a little winded. Obviously they’re not to going to let him catch the ball and let him go one-on-one against anybody. Every time he caught it in the post they let one or two of their guys guard him. We need to have passing lanes open to throw the ball and swing it out. We had to make plays.”

ON IF ANTHONY DAVIS WILL BE GOOD TO PLAY IN TOMORROW NIGHT’S GAME:

“Yes I think so. He just has to get his timing back. Anytime a player goes through training camp and then start the season and then they immediately have to sit out, it takes a game or two to get their rhythm back. I think he will be fine.”

ON HOW TO GET THE TEAM’S TURNOVERS UNDER CONTROL:

“Well, we only had 16. Two of those were charging fouls. I thought we did a good job with the turnovers. When you play with the pace we were playing with, you are going to have extra ones. I thought we had a couple because we lost our focus.”

ON THE TEAM GIVING UP OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS:

“When you play against this team, there is a lot of long shots and a lot of rebounds. The ball just didn’t bounce our way on the long shots. We will get better in that area. This is why they are world champs, they win games like this. We have to find a way to be solid enough to take their advantage away and make some plays. We just didn’t do that today.”

PELICANS CENTER ANTHONY DAVIS

ON TONIGHT’S GAME:

“They were double-teaming so I just had to find the right plays. It was a mixture of them getting the ball out of my hands and then trying to get back into the rhythm. Can’t do that when the ball’s not in my hands so they and a little great game plan, but I think it’s our team’s fault. We got to just stay in it. They made some tough shots early in the game, we were able to come back, but then kind of have to play perfect in order to beat this team. We had some turnovers and some defensive breakdowns towards the end of the game, I think they had 50 something fast-break points. We’re not going to win giving up fast-break points like that.”

ON HURTING HIS ELBOW VERSUS DRAYMOND GREEN:

“He made a move, I definitely got tangled up, I don’t remember. I fell but it will be fine.”

ON OFFENSIVE REBOUNDING:

“It was a little bit of both, boxing out and then knowing that they shoot a lot of threes so there’s going to be a lot of long rebounds. We just got to get in the fight and come up with the rebounds. (Alfonzo) McKinnie came up with three or four of them, (Kevon) Looney, all those guys, we just got to do a better job on the glass.”

ON HIS IMPRESSION OF THE TEAM SO FAR THIS SEASON:

“Yeah, I mean our team is battling. Even the two games I didn’t play, I liked the way our team played, especially guys off the bench that came in, in Denver and the game before and being able to keep battling and help the team come back. We just have to keep playing, overall start’s been good. We know that we’ve dropped three in a row, but the way we started, the way we’re still trying to figure out stuff, I think we will be fine for the season.”

ON WHAT THE TEAM NEEDS TO IMPROVE ON:

“We just got to get everybody healthy. We’re missing our starting point guard, missing one of our greatest shooters, Darius (Miller). I was out for two games so we just have to get a rhythm. We saw it when everyone was healthy, we went 4-0 so we know how good of a team we can be. We just got to stay healthy.”

PELICANS FORWARD NIKOLA MIROTIC

ON TONIGHT’S GAME:

“In transition, they scored I think 50 points. I think we can get way better at that point. I think the second half we had better effort, played better as a team, rebounding the ball better. In the first half, they had a lot of offensive rebounds. I think we did a good job, we competed tonight. The tough part about playing against Golden State is you can’t relax for a couple minutes. If you relax they go around like 15-0 and it’s tough to get back. We come here after playing a couple tough games, but were glad that we have AD (Anthony Davis) tonight back, we were able to have the opportunity at the end. So we just have to continue working and stay healthy”

ON OVERCOMING ADVERSITY IN TONIGHT’S GAME:

“It’s part of the game, sometimes you don’t get a call you want to get called. AD (Anthony Davis) was not making the shots that he’s supposed to make, that we’re used to seeing him make. He did make some really tough and good shots at the end, very important shots. Defensively he was great and it’s going to be some of those game when it’s AD, they are all going to think about him and the defense is going to focus on him so the rest of us, we got to be ready, we got to read better, cutting or screening, just moving and not stay on the three-point line. I think defensive transition like I said before was a huge part, that’s why we lost the game. I think even though we lost we are going to get better as a team.”

ON PLAYING BETTER DEFENSE THAN THE SCORE SHOWED:

“Sure, saying that is not just about one guy. They have KD (Kevin Durant), they have Steph (Curry), Klay (Thompson) and all those guys, and they’re really amazing they can score at any moment. It’s about all of the team, playing better effort, talking to each other, trusting the guy who is next to you and they have a lot of weapons what we need to do is play with our heads up and play strong and play for each other.”

ON GETTING BACK TO HOW YOU WERE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE SEASON:

“Win the next one. We know what we need to do against Portland. At the same time we know they want to play us, they want to beat us. We are confident. I know it’s back-to-back, but we can get ready for that game tomorrow and we just need to win another game. After winning that game I think we will be fine. It’s not like we are losing, playing bad. We’re playing good. Last two games we were not playing with AD (Elfrid) Payton and Darius (Miller), but even we were really close to winning that game in Denver.”

WARRIORS HEAD COACH STEVE KERR

ON DRAYMOND GREEN TONIGHT:

“I thought he was probably the best player on the floor tonight. I know other guys had some big point totals and all that, but this was not a very clean game for us and when the game gets a little grimy that seems to be when Draymond is at his best. We needed his grit, his rebounding, his defense and he came through in a big way.”

ON DRAYMOND GREEN’S START TO THE SEASON:

“I just think that Draymond’s approach and attitude all year has been fantastic. He’s such an emotional player and person that there have been times in his career where he’s had big swings of emotion from one game to the next and I think he’s been very consistent with his effort. He’s been able to play through some of the bad spells that, in the past, may have gotten him down a little bit and that’s really important for our team because in a lot of ways we are only as good as Draymond is on many nights. I thought he hung in there tonight, as I said, the numbers are a little deceiving. We scored 131 points and had 39 assists, but it did not feel like a great effort by us. I thought our defense was poor and we made some very careless plays out there, but on a night like this – this is where we really need Draymond.”

ON THEIR DEFENSIVE GAMEPLAN AGAINST ANTHONY DAVIS:

“Anthony is such a great player that you just try and take away his dunks. I thought we did a pretty good job of that tonight. You try and take away the easy ones and make him have to take some tough ones and try not to foul him too much. We basically kept him off the line - I think he had four or five, but it was just one of those nights for him. Coming off the injury he didn’t look like his normal self, but I thought our guys competed and did a nice job defensively.”

ON THEIR EXPECTATIONS OF JONAS JEREBKO WHEN THEY SIGNED HIM:

“He had an interesting camp. The first of week of camp he was brilliant and we were so excited. Then the next week I think he hit a wall and I think he was kind of running in mud a little bit. I think it was more just the physical toll of starting training camp, traveling and playing games. His last week of camp was not that impressive. The game that really seemed to catapult him was the Utah game. I didn’t play him a whole lot the game before that and he’s been a big part of the rotation ever since the game in Salt Lake. He’s been great.”

ON HOW WELL JONAS JEREBKO HAS ACCLIMATED HIMSELF TO THE WARRIORS STYLE:

“He’s a unique player because he’s a big, physical guy who can step out and shoot a three, but he has a good feel as a passer and can put it on the floor a couple times and find somebody on the weak side. He’s not afraid of contact. He’s really been a nice fit.”

WARRIORS GUARD STEPHEN CURRY

ON HOW YOU ACCOUNT FOR YOUR FAST START FROM BEHIND THE THREE-POINT LINE:

“I put a lot of work in. I got a lot of input from a lot of different people over the summer and throughout the preseason. Still having confidence and putting work in. The reps and feeling comfortable out there. I’ve always said I want to continue to try and improve my shooting and get more efficient. Obviously, a good start to that. Got to sustain it and stick to the program of what I’ve been doing. It’s not just me, obviously, I have a good team around me on and off the court. They kind of get me in the right frame of mind and get my body right too.”

ON WHAT YOU THINK THE KEY IS TO DRAYMOND’S IMPACT EARLY THIS SEASON:

“He didn’t change his name and he’s still Draymond Green, number 23 for the Warriors. You never worry about him finding a way to impact the game. He’s making or missing shots, whatever, he always gets timely stops. He’s talking and he’s an emotional leader. Just like it was with Klay (Thompson) shooting the basketball, you never worry about Draymond getting implemented into the game. It’s great to see a little pep in his step, a little juice and excitement out there. He’s playing well.”

ON THE POSSIBILITY OF SUSTAINING A 50 PERCENT MARK FROM THE THREE-POINT LINE:

“Nah, just like the seasons where I’m in the high 30’s or wherever I’m at and I get that question about the 40 percent streak or whatever. I never really get too high or low. Over 82 games, I’m just going to keep shooting and whatever it is at the end tally it up. Again, it’s about the perspective of every night I’m out there try to take the shots that I feel like I can make. Again, have confidence and just make shots.”

ON IF JONAS JEREBKO IS A DIFFERENT PLAYER THAN HE ENVISIONED WHEN THE WARRIORS SIGNED HIM:

“No, he is exactly what I envisioned in terms of being a floor-spacer, in terms of knocking down threes, being tough and physical, and setting great screens. He’s got a high IQ, in terms of how we flow on the offensive end. Obviously, it takes a little bit of transition time to understand the full timing and flow of how we get our shots and how we play. The last four or five games he’s been amazing, so we are going to call him early in the year and get him acclimated. He looks good out there, for sure.”

ON WHAT HE THINKS THE SECOND UNITS’ IDENTITY IS:

“I think they are scrappy and like most of our second units we’ve had to start the second and fourth quarter of years past, it’s all about the defensive identity for sure. Having versatility and being able to switch out of the screen-and-rolls or whatever the case is, and rebound the basketball at a high level. Might not play as fast up and down, but still be able to create good shots and get Klay (Thompson) open when they need to. Everybody be a threat out there. This first half of the season, until DeMarcus (Cousins) gets back, it’s going to be important for them to continue to establish their identity. When DeMarcus gets back it can change a little bit in terms of playing through him or whatever the case is. Defensively, that’s where we create separation with that lineup out there.”

WARRIORS FORWARD KEVIN DURANT

ON HOW THE DEFENSE WAS ABLE TO LIMIT ANTHONY DAVIS OFFENSIVELY TONIGHT:

“I thought when he caught the ball we tried to get it out of his hands quick. I think that allowed the other guys to get going, but we didn’t let him get going with the dunks. I think that ignites their team so we tried to take that away.”

ON IF THE TEAM IS PLAYING WITH MORE FOCUS TO START THIS YEAR COMPARED TO LAST:

“No. We started off 5-3 last year, so it looks a little different with the record. I think last year we had the same focus, but just a couple games we let go. This year, to be honest, the game is so fast and there is a lot of offense it’s hard to keep up with us when we move the ball like that and get out in transition. The game has changed so much from last year.”

ON THE KEY TO DRAYMOND’S IMPACT ON GAMES:

“He’s Draymond Green. He’s an All-Star. I don’t think two missed preseason games mean anything to him. Probably just the fact that he went out there and played tonight. He had a good matchup that he was excited for. He went out there and did his thing. I thought he was playing great throughout the start of the season. Coach did a great job of trying to make sure his conditioning was back. That’s the only thing he probably was missing, was conditioning, but other than that he’s been playing great basketball. His game, his energy, just flying around on the defensive side of the ball. I think he was doing that from the start of the season.”

ON IF STEPHEN CURRY CONTINUES TO AMAZE WITH HIS SHOOTING PERFORMANCE:

“At this point, when somebody is that good, you just expect him to do it every day. You tend to take people for granted when they’ve been doing it for so long and I try not to do that, but also I just want to sit there and marvel at him. I got to find that balance of just really, really appreciating what you see out there. I got high expectations for him. I’m not saying the numbers or having 37 a game, but his efficiency, I expect him to do that every day because he works at it and he wants it. That is probably taking it for granted, I guess.”

ON IF YOU WERE SURPRISED BY JEREBKO’S BEHIND-THE-BACK PASS:

“Yeah, I was a little bit. I didn’t think he saw me that fast but that was a hell of a play by Jonas and he’s been playing great basketball for us this season. He’s getting more confident with what we do and he’s having fun out there, man. It’s one of those plays you can just see that he’s enjoying where he is right now. Everybody is trying to do their best to make him feel comfortable and he’s been a great teammate.”