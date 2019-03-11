Game 69: Pelicans at Hawks Postgame Quotes 3-10-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

"What happened with us is that we were playing really good basketball and then we kind of got out of our lane. We started taking some bad shots, some questionable shots, then they ran out on the questionable shots because we didn’t have floor balance. There were a lot of things like that that happened. We missed some easy shots. We had a couple of breakdowns in rotations which led to them having open three-point shooters, and that is where they got some separation. I thought we played hard and we competed."

On the play of Frank Jackson:

"I was really proud of Frank. I thought this was overall one of the best games that he has played. Forget about the score, but just his overall game. I think the game is really starting to slow down for him, and this is the first time that he has really played competitively in two years. I like what he is doing and the progress that he has made."

On trying to defend Kevin Huerter:

"He made a lot of shots, and he is very good at stopping right behind the screen. It wasn’t so much in the way that we defended him, you just have to give him credit…he made a bunch of shots, but we have to be able to do better on him."

On limiting Trae Young offensively:

"I thought we did a great job on Trae. You know, Trae is a tremendous player and he has been scoring at such a great clip. I thought we really did a great job of taking him out of the game. We just did a poor job of getting back to their three-point shooters, of closing out, of running out to their shots…No one person made a ton of them but Alex Len made a couple, Dedmon made a couple, Bazemore made a couple of them, then before you know it, 17 of them have been made. Although we made 18, it was the timing of their three’s that were important."

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On the momentum swing in the second quarter:

“They made shots. It was pretty close during that point in the game, they were able to make some shots, Huerter got hot and made a couple of shots, which kind of opened their lead up a little bit.”

On what positives he can take away from the season:

“Guys are still playing hard. We are not the type of team to give in and since I have been here, we will fight all the way to the very end. At this point, a lot of teams who are not going to make the playoffs would just give up and say whatever…You just have to go out there, try hard, and have fun.”

On the growth of their young core:

“They have developed very well. You know, Frank especially, has been battling a lot of injuries and for him to play the way that he has been playing…he has been progressing very well. All of the young guys have been playing great.”

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle

On overcoming injuries and staying motivated:

“It’s not hard to come out and play with effort. That’s what we get paid to do, that’s what we should do regardless of circumstance. It’s unfortunate circumstances, but we’re competing and hopefully, we continue to do that.”

On his breakout season:

“It’s cool. It’s what I work so hard for in the summer. I’m going to continue to get better and come back next year even better.”

On Frank Jackson’s development:

“It’s all part of the opportunity. Playing a lot more and that kind of stuff. He’s becoming more and more comfortable. That’s great to see. For sure, it’s slowing down. He’s making the right reads and attacking more so that’s great.”