Game 68: Pelicans vs. Raptors Postgame Quotes 3-8-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On the Pelicans competing from start to finish:

“Yeah, we did. I think they got separation in the middle of that third quarter when they made some three pointers and then we didn’t finish a couple of shots here and there. They are really, really good and you have to try to keep them from getting that separation and we just – we couldn’t do it.”

On the points off turnovers, the Toronto Raptors ability to get out on the break and if it was like anything else this season:

“No, that was the big difference in the game and it’s not so much the turnovers – I mean I know we had 25 points, but – it wasn’t really so much on the turnovers. They just outran us. You get 53 points in transition, you’re not going to lose the basketball game. I don’t care who you’re playing. We had to do a little bit better job – we had to do a lot better job - of getting back. I thought when we got back and got them set, we did a pretty good job in our half-court defense. When you give up 53 in transition, they get 53 transition points and they’re 21 for 30 so that means most of them are wide open shots or laying it in the basket so that was our big problem tonight.”

On if he saw anything of interest from some of the young players that got extended minutes tonight:

“Yeah, I think you can see Frank (Jackson) is going to be fine. He still continues to improve in all the areas. I thought he was a little short on the shots tonight, he didn’t get his legs quite into ‘em, but he shot them with confidence and I think that’s the biggest thing for us. I think the minutes that Jahlil (Okafor) played, you can see that he can still be a force that we can throw the ball to on the inside and do some things. Then there were others – Cheick (Diallo). Every time Cheick gets into the mid-twenties in minutes, he usually has double figure points, double figure rebounds. Those are all positive things. I still think that we competed and to me, that’s the most important thing. I don’t really care who we put out there. If we put five guys out there, we expect for them to play hard and compete really hard and I think that’s what we did. So with the situation of obviously not having Jrue (Holiday) out there, AD (Anthony Davis) didn’t play tonight, not having E’Twaun (Moore), I still thought that we competed at a real high level. We just ran into a situation in the middle of the third quarter where they had guys to go to and we missed a couple of layups, missed a couple of open threes and that’s where they got the separation.”

Pelicans Guard Elfrid Payton

On allowing 53 fast break points:

“We got to do a better job getting back. (We) had a lot of guys crashing who probably shouldn’t have been crashing. They did a good job getting those deflections and kind of made getting back off balance a little bit. And, credit to them, they made some three-pointers. We kind of let the game get away from us”

On Frank Jackson’s development:

“I think he’s just maturing over time. I think the game is slowing down for him. I think coach is doing a good job putting him in spots and he’s doing well.”

Pelicans Guard Frank Jackson

On being effective when his jumper isn’t falling:

“You know, you can always play hard. You can always get loose balls. You can always get rebounds and, you know, I look to do that and just attack the basket. You know, some nights it’s not always going to fall, but there is definitely other ways you can impact the game for sure.”

On Jrue Holiday’s advice to him:

“He talked to me before. He talked to me during, you know, just on certain plays, you know, where to look or maybe there was

one time where I should have just stayed up top, but I cut. He just told me – you know, he is always in my ear just trying to help

me as much as he can.”