Game 67: Pelicans vs. Jazz Postgame Quotes 3-6-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s loss:

"I thought we turned the ball over too much. When we finish the game with less than 20 assists, then we haven’t had very good ball movement. We ended up with 17 assists on 41 baskets, so that’s telling me that there’s not very much ball movement and any time we do that, I think we get ourselves in trouble. The turnovers is the one that hurt us – if you give up almost 30 points in a game off your turnovers then that changes everything – that changes points in the paint, fast-break points, that changes all of those things and when you look at those kinds of stats and you can see where they dominated in those areas right there. That was our biggest problem tonight."

On dropping the bigs on the pick-and-roll and if that was part of the game plan:

"Yes. We were trying not to let their bigs roll behind us. They did a much better job tonight than they did the other night, but we did a good job at defending that. They just made another extended dribble tonight which put a lot of pressure on our big guys to try to play too. They’re a good team. They’re going to make adjustments, which we talked about it. We tried to make adjustments, but our biggest problem was that – it wasn’t that we didn’t play hard, it wasn’t that we didn’t compete, but we just turned the ball over too much, really."

On what caused the turnovers:

"I thought that there’s a little bit of carelessness. They’re really good at getting their hands on balls, but I thought that most of them are self-inflicted because we didn’t turn the ball over up there very much at all. I think we had eight turnovers for the game, if I’m not mistaken, but I thought we tried a couple of things that were high-risk. We could have done a better job of just playing simple basketball. That’s when I think we’re at our best: when we’ve just got ball movement and people movement and they took advantage of it."

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On what prevented the team from pulling off another big comeback tonight:

“I think we had a couple more turnovers than we would like. I think our threes didn’t really fall for us today. The energy from the beginning was kind of low so we didn’t really set ourselves up to win the game. I think there’s spurts where we came back in it, but it was kind of difficult for us to get over the hump.”

On what caused the turnover issue today:

“Just us. Self-made mistakes, mistakes that we shouldn’t make. I know a couple of mine were just slipping out of my hand or making a pass that I shouldn’t have made. Bad decisions.”

Pelicans Guard/Forward Kenrich Williams

On his growing confidence as he gets more playing time down the stretch this season:

“I’m feeling a lot better, a lot more confident. Every game I feel like I’m getting more confident. I know I’m going to miss some, but it doesn’t matter as long as I keep shooting, good things are going to happen.”

On playing with his teammates, especially Jrue Holiday, in practice and what impact it has had recently on his strong defensive effort:

“I’ve always been like that. Defensively I pride myself. Also playing hard, always playing on both sides of the ball, especially defensively. And just to see how Jrue does it night in and night out, he has to guard the best on the other team and come down and score and facilitate on offense. That just shows me that I can give a little bit more effort on the defensive end.”