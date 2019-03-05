Game 66: Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Quotes 3/4/19

Alvin Gentry – Head Coach

On Julius Randle calling the team resilient

"I think that's an accurate word, resilient. I just thought we kept continuing to play. We made some adjustments

defensively. Obviously, they were hurting us on the pick-and-roll with both guys, with [Derrick] Favors and [Rudy]

Gobert rolling to the basket. We played like that the last couple of weeks where, you know, we just continued to

play. We've had some bad quarters or bad halves but we kind of put them behind us. We try to really just

execute better. I thought our defense, we really picked up our defense. We were able to run [Kyle] Korver off

some of the shots that he was making, and then we did a good job of standing back and not allowing the lob

pass for the dunks. And then we were able to push the pace of the game. We were trying to get the pace of the

game up the whole game. I thought we did the last quarter and a half where we were playing at the pace we

really wanted to."

On Julius Randle and Jrue Holiday's recent high scoring games

"Well, I don't think that it's anything we've changed, that we've done. I think we're playing with a lot more pace

than we have been in the past, and I think that gives them a lot more opportunities and I do think that when we

play in the open court that we're a different team."

On adjustments when playing the Jazz on Wednesday

"We'd like to play better than we did the first half. I'm sure they'll make some adjustments also. We've got to do

a better job in the pick-and-rolls, you know taking the easy baskets away with that. Obviously, they're a great

team and it's going to be a great challenge but you know we are getting to play at home and that can help."

Julius Randle – Center (30 Points, 8 Rebounds)

On Julius and Jrue's scoring

"We have just been feeding off each other's energy. It is easy to go out there and play that hard when you play

that hard every night. For me, personally, I definitely do. So we just feed off of each other's energy, constantly in

attack mode and fight to the last buzzer."

On Jrue Holiday

"This has been a team that has been able to fight from a deficit all year, but for him to keep us in the game with

his offense and make life difficult for Donovan [Mitchell] on the other end was big for us. For the first half, that

is how we played in the first half, to only go down by nine and then we had an opportunity to win the game, so it

was really big what he did".

Jrue Holiday – Guard (30 Points, 4 Assists, 2 Rebounds)

On how the Pelicans made the run

"Being aggressive, defensively, and that kind fueled our offense. Being able to make passes, rebounds, Julius

[Randle] pushing the paint and getting pressure on [Rudy] Gobert. Being able to make him a non-factor down

there on defense."

On Julius Randle's Offense

It was huge, giving us some momentum, giving us that push. [Rudy] Gobert is a really good defender, so taking

it to him being aggressive is definitely the best way to go at him. He was making it tough on him all night".

On his offense in the first half

"Just to score, try to make a play for myself or my teammates. It is a game of three's now, take a lot of three's

that I usually don't take and they ended up falling and I got into a groove."

On the game

"I think this season we have been in most of our games and down the stretch we didn't complete the game. As

of late, we have doing a really good job of that executing and getting big wins."