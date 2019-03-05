Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
Game 66: Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Quotes 3/4/19
Alvin Gentry – Head Coach
On Julius Randle calling the team resilient
"I think that's an accurate word, resilient. I just thought we kept continuing to play. We made some adjustments
defensively. Obviously, they were hurting us on the pick-and-roll with both guys, with [Derrick] Favors and [Rudy]
Gobert rolling to the basket. We played like that the last couple of weeks where, you know, we just continued to
play. We've had some bad quarters or bad halves but we kind of put them behind us. We try to really just
execute better. I thought our defense, we really picked up our defense. We were able to run [Kyle] Korver off
some of the shots that he was making, and then we did a good job of standing back and not allowing the lob
pass for the dunks. And then we were able to push the pace of the game. We were trying to get the pace of the
game up the whole game. I thought we did the last quarter and a half where we were playing at the pace we
really wanted to."
On Julius Randle and Jrue Holiday's recent high scoring games
"Well, I don't think that it's anything we've changed, that we've done. I think we're playing with a lot more pace
than we have been in the past, and I think that gives them a lot more opportunities and I do think that when we
play in the open court that we're a different team."
On adjustments when playing the Jazz on Wednesday
"We'd like to play better than we did the first half. I'm sure they'll make some adjustments also. We've got to do
a better job in the pick-and-rolls, you know taking the easy baskets away with that. Obviously, they're a great
team and it's going to be a great challenge but you know we are getting to play at home and that can help."
Julius Randle – Center (30 Points, 8 Rebounds)
On Julius and Jrue's scoring
"We have just been feeding off each other's energy. It is easy to go out there and play that hard when you play
that hard every night. For me, personally, I definitely do. So we just feed off of each other's energy, constantly in
attack mode and fight to the last buzzer."
On Jrue Holiday
"This has been a team that has been able to fight from a deficit all year, but for him to keep us in the game with
his offense and make life difficult for Donovan [Mitchell] on the other end was big for us. For the first half, that
is how we played in the first half, to only go down by nine and then we had an opportunity to win the game, so it
was really big what he did".
Jrue Holiday – Guard (30 Points, 4 Assists, 2 Rebounds)
On how the Pelicans made the run
"Being aggressive, defensively, and that kind fueled our offense. Being able to make passes, rebounds, Julius
[Randle] pushing the paint and getting pressure on [Rudy] Gobert. Being able to make him a non-factor down
there on defense."
On Julius Randle's Offense
It was huge, giving us some momentum, giving us that push. [Rudy] Gobert is a really good defender, so taking
it to him being aggressive is definitely the best way to go at him. He was making it tough on him all night".
On his offense in the first half
"Just to score, try to make a play for myself or my teammates. It is a game of three's now, take a lot of three's
that I usually don't take and they ended up falling and I got into a groove."
On the game
"I think this season we have been in most of our games and down the stretch we didn't complete the game. As
of late, we have doing a really good job of that executing and getting big wins."
Pelicans at Jazz Postgame: Alvin Gentry 3/4/19
Head Coach Alvin Gentry talks about the New Orleans Pelicans victory against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 4, 2019.
| 03:35
Pelicans at Jazz Postgame: Julius Randle 3/4/19
Julis Randle talks about the New Orleans Pelicans victory against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 4, 2019.
| 01:55
Pelicans at Jazz Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3/4/19
Jrue Holiday talks about the New Orleans Pelicans victory against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 4, 2019.
| 02:18
Pelicans at Jazz Postgame: Elfrid Payton 3/4/19
Elfrid Payton talks about the New Orleans Pelicans victory against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 4, 2019.
| 01:48
Highlights: Holiday & Randle Both Drop 30, Pelicans Defeat Utah Jazz, 115-112
Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz as the Pelicans defeat the Jazz 115-112 with the help of Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle both putting up 30 points.
| 02:58
Highlights: Anthony Davis 15 pts, 11 rebs, 3 blocks, 3 steals vs Jazz
Anthony Davis had an all-around performance in limited minutes, scoring 15 points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds, adding 3 steals and 3 blocks.
| 01:53
Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday Dominates Utah Jazz, Puts Up 30
Highlights from Jrue Holiday's 30 point performance in a 115-112 win over the Utah Jazz
| 01:52
Highlights: Pelicans F Julius Randle Drops 30 in Win Over the Utah Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans Forward Julius Randle had a strong all-around game vs the Utah Jazz, scoring 30 points and adding 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and a block.
| 01:57
Julius Randle Huge Block Late vs Jazz | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Julius Randle with the big swat late in the game vs Jazz
| 00:16
Pelicans with a 12-0 Run Late vs. Utah Jazz
Pelicans got hot late in the game vs the Utah Jazz
| 00:00
Julius Randle Gets the Strong And-1 Floater | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Julius Randle uses his body control to absorb the contact and get the and-1
| 00:15
Elfrid Payton Gets the Steal and Bucket | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Elfrid Payton gets the steal on the defensive end then gets a tough bucket on the other
| 00:25
Jrue Holiday Gets The And-1 Off The Loose Ball | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Jrue Holiday corrals the loose ball in traffic and gets the Jazz defender in the air for the hoop and harm
| 00:20
Anthony Davis With a Huge Dunk Over Gobert | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Jrue Holiday finds Anthony Davis for the big time alley-oop over Rudy Gobert
| 00:29
Darius Miller Patient, Finishes With the Reverse | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Darius Miller uses great patience in the paint and finds a bucket behind him vs the Utah Jazz
| 00:17
Jrue Holiday 10 Pts In the 1st Quarter vs Jazz | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Highlights from Jrue Holiday's hot start against the Utah Jazz, putting up 10 points in the first quarter.
| 00:42
Jrue Holiday Euro-Steps Past Jazz Rudy Gobert | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Jrue Holiday with the sweet euro step inside the paint on Jazz center Rudy Gobert
| 00:16
Julius Randle Takes Derrick Favors To The Hole | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Pelicans F Julius Randle takes Jazz PF Derrick Favors to the basket and gets the strong and-1
| 00:12
Pelicans at Jazz Shootaround: Frank Jackson 3/4/19
Frank Jackson talks about the New Orleans Pelicans upcoming matchup against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 4, 2019.
| 02:56
Pelicans at Jazz shootaround: Julius Randle 3/4/19
Julius Randle talks about the New Orleans Pelicans upcoming matchup against the Utah Jazz at Vivent Smart Home Arena on March 4, 2019.
| 01:33
Road Trip Preview: Utah
Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer preview the road match-up vs the Utah Jazz tonight at 8:00pm central at the Vivent Smart Home Arena. Watch on Fox Sports New Orleans(FSNO) or listen on WRNO 99.5
| 02:10