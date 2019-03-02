Game 64: Pelicans-Suns Quotes 3/01/19

ALVIN GENTRY, PELICANS HEAD COACH

On the turning point in the game

“I just thought we started playing with a lot more energy. I didn’t think we started the game with very much energy, but started to play with a lot of energy. We started playing with ball movement and player movement and that is when we are at our best when we are moving the basketball. Although we had 13 assists the first half, I guess we had 21 the second half, the first half even with the 13 assists, I thought there were no ball movement and they were almost forced assists. I thought we just did a much, much better job of moving the basketball in the second half.”

On second half difference

“I encouraged them in a different way, I encouraged them very much in a different way. We have to play with ball movement and people movement: that’s when we’re at our best. We’re not an iso team, although Jrue can get by anybody, but we’re at our best when we’re moving the ball and people moving.”

JULIUS RANDLE, PELICANS CENTER

On difference in the halves

“We just came out with a lack of focus, a lack of energy from the start of the game. It just wasn’t good so we just tried to lock in for that second half and play like we know how to play and we got the game going. We got back to being us: got some stops, played for each other. Miss and make, we got out on the open floor and ran. It was good.”

On three point shooting

“We’re a good shooting team: they’re going to fall more than they won’t. It was good tonight for sure.”

JRUE HOLIDAY, PELICANS GUARD

On first half, second half

“I think it’s just how the game went. We didn’t come out with the energy we needed to, Coach came in here and told us that and second half we had to pick it up and that’s what we did. I felt like opportunities given, we took advantage of them.”

On 3 point shooting

“A lot of good shots, a lot of wide open good shots. I think moving the ball, we had close to 30 assists so to be able to play together and get wide open good shots makes the game easy.”