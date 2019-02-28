Game 63: Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Quotes 2/27/19

ALVIN GENTRY, PELICANS HEAD COACH

On his thoughts on tonight’s game:

“I think both teams played hard. We never really had the rhythm we had last game we played them. We just found a way to hang around. We had our opportunities but we couldn’t make open shots. LeBron did what LeBron does. He makes an almost impossible shot in the corner and that put a lot of pressure on us. That really was the one that decided the game, I thought.”

On the performance of Julius Randle:

“I think Julius has had a great year for us. The way he played tonight wasn’t a surprise to anybody on our staff or our team because we have seen it before. Like I said, we didn’t complete a couple of plays that we needed to. We were right there in a one-point game. You have to have stops in those situations. We just weren’t able to come up with those stops and when we did, we weren’t able to score. That was the difference in the game. I thought we did a really good job, but we gave up that little dunk fest in between that kind of changed the whole momentum of the game, I thought. I think we gave up four straight dunks and two of those were off turnovers. Once again, we put ourselves in a position to win a game on the road, we just didn’t quite execute. You have to execute when you are on the road. Especially when you are playing against the best player in basketball. At some stage he is going to do something to help his team get over the hump and that is what he did with the shot in the corner.”

On the production of Frank Jackson:

“Frank’s situation is going to be similar to most young guys. He’s going to have good games and bad games. He’s going to have good quarters and bad quarters. I think for us, we have to continue to put him out there. I think tonight he played 25-28 minutes, I’m not sure. He needs to be in the 20s most nights and that is the only way you are going to learn. You have to experience it on the floor and the speed of the game. Understanding angles and things like that, and he is getting better in those areas right there.”

ANTHONY DAVIS, PELICANS CENTER

On what it feels like to be on the bench during a close game in the fourth quarter:

“It’s tough not being out on the floor. Especially in crunch time situations. We battled and hit some tough shots near the end. But [Brandon] Ingram with the layup and LeBron [James] with the one-legged three, it’s tough. It’s tough not being out on the floor.”

On getting adjusted to his new minutes' restriction:

"The coaches told me when I’m out there to just be aggressive. Usually I have a couple minutes to warm up but with the minutes restriction they want me to be more aggressive early so I’m just trying to do that.”

On if he is still getting some amount of joy out of playing less minutes:

“I don’t let anybody steal my joy. No matter what it is. When I step between those lines to play basketball, I’m happy.”

On how Julius Randle played:

“He played well. He was aggressive the entire night. When he’s able to play like that, it’s good for the team on both ends of the floor. He took a challenge twice the past couple of days. He took on LeBron tonight and then going at him at the other end when he had a couple of opportunities to battle each other in the post. He’s shooting the ball very well from the three [and] from the line. He’s finishing around the basket, so when he plays like this, he’s pretty tough to stop.”

JULIUS RANDLE, PELICANS FORWARD

On his approach to the game tonight:

“I just tried to be aggressive from the start. Regardless, I missed some easy shots early I wish I didn’t miss. Just be aggressive and get it going.”

On losing momentum in the third quarter:

“It’s tough because we started the quarter so strong. We got up four or five points, but then we had a couple turnovers and had some missed shots. We didn’t get back in transition [and] they had some dunks. It was tough and I wish we could have that stretch back, but we will learn from it.”

On balancing the playing time of younger players and veterans:

“I remember being in that spot not too long ago and just trying to learn the game, I mean, learn how to really play the game. But they’re doing a great job of that and you can never question their effort. With playing time comes more experience and you get better. Our job is, me being a young veteran, I guess you can say, Jrue and I, we just try to help those guys as much as we can and put them in spots to be successful and try to speed the process up for them, but they’re doing amazing.”