Game 62: Pelicans vs. 76ers Postgame Quotes 2-25-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On if that was the [shot attempt] he wanted at the end of the game:

"Well, it was going to be a scramble anyway. We didn’t have any timeouts left so we were going to try to get the ball in Jrue’s (Holiday) hands, obviously, we weren’t able to do that, but I thought we passed – they did a great job of closing him out, but E’Twaun (Moore) shooting that shot, we have to live with that."

On cutting the deficit in the 4th quarter and the overall team performance:

"Well, I thought the one thing we did is that we just kept trying – we didn’t have our best game tonight. We had turnovers at crucial situations, things like that I thought we just stayed with it, we competed, we gave ourselves a chance and that’s all you can do. That’s a really good basketball team, even without (Joel) Embiid out there. They’re still a really good basketball team with (Ben) Simmons controlling the tempo of the game. They added, not a good player, a great player, in Tobias Harris so – Michael Scott, another shooter on the floor. I just thought that we could never really get the rhythm that we wanted to. The one thing that we did a much, much better job with in the second half is that I think they had 44 paint points in the first half and I think they had 10 or 12 in the second half so we did a good job of taking that away. We just couldn’t quite make the play to stop. You know, we had numerous opportunities where, you know, we lay it in, we miss it, we tip it, we tip it, we tip it. We just couldn’t get it in the basket so, I still say that we’re playing with a lot of energy. The guys out there are trying to play and execute and do what we ask them to do. We’ve got to make more shots. 5-for-28 from the three point line is obviously a struggle and we’ve got to do better than that. The second half, I thought we did a much better job of moving the basketball so we ended up with 39 assists. We just got to do a better job of finishing plays. You know, we missed 12 layups in the first half – I mean right at the rim I’m talking about – we missed another 11 in the second half so. You know, you miss 23 layups, you’re going to shoot low 40s, if you’re lucky, but we’ve just got to continue to work. I think we’ve got to continue to try to compete at a real high level and as long as we do that, we’ll take the results."

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On the shifting of his minutes tonight:

“It’s tough if I just play first and third. You know I’m sitting out like 45 minutes or something like that, and it’s tough to get back warm. So, you know, Coach came to me today and said ‘you want to switch it up?’ You know so that way I can stay in a rhythm longer.”

On if it’s hard to watch the team come back because of minutes limit:

“Yeah, especially in the fourth. You know I’ve never been a guy who sat in the fourth quarter you know. So it’s a little tough, but you know I’ll sit on the bench and cheer for these guys. You know and they did a good job tonight.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On what went into closing the game in the last 2:30 of play:

“I think we just stayed consistent, played hard. Momentum was on our side once we started coming back. The crowd got into it, and from there I think our energy just kind of took that forward. It started off with the second unit though. Them playing hard knowing that just to give ourselves a chance we have to play hard. Cheick (Diallo) went in, running the lane; Frank (Jackson) running lanes. They did a great job.”

On what they were looking for on the last possession:

“I think it was a good shot. I just think it was a good shot, honestly. First open shot, whatever it was. Jimmy (Butler) closed out like a rocket, and obviously E’Twaun (Moore) is a great three-point shooter, but got a piece of it. And still shot it… with time maybe we’ll get a rebound or something like that.”