Game 61: Pelicans vs Lakers Postgame Quotes 2-23-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s game:

“I think we played hard and competed. I thought we did our job. I thought, with the pace of the game, probably the best we have done this year as far as starting the pace and keeping the pace going.”

On the bench play from Cheick Diallo and Ian Clark:

“I thought those two guys were great. Really, I thought it was one of those total team wins. Jrue (Holiday) was great and Julius (Randle) was really good. At the end of the day, Elfrid (Payton) was a plus-20. When he was on the floor, we were plus-20. So I think you can take all the guys that were involved in the game and at some stage they did something that was really positive for us.”

On taking away the LeBron James factor:

“No, that’s not possible. I mean the guy still had 27 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds. I would say that’s a pretty good night for anybody. We tried to keep him – stop him as a facilitator as much as we probably could. We wanted to try to make him a scorer and he made a couple of threes and did some things. But as far as playing him, to me, it’s just another great game by him and you just try to do the best you can when he’s out there.”

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle

On what it meant to him to play his former team:

“It’s always fun, I mean, going against your old team. It’s not personal because there are players and coaches over there that I have a great relationship with, but to get a win against old teammates is always cool.”

On keeping the energy up in the second half unlike the previous game:

“It was big. I think it was just conscious effort. We came in here at halftime and just said that we have to have a better second half than we did yesterday. We got off to a fast start yesterday and didn’t sustain it, so it was good for us and the crowd was amazing so it was good.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On how they were able to pull out the win:

“I think we stayed consistent throughout the whole game. I think once we jumped on top and got the lead, we sustained it, we played well and we came out in the second half and played well at the beginning of the second half and hit big shots. The crowd was into it, so that helps us out a lot and we got the win.”

On Cheick Diallo emerging as an “energizer bunny” for the team:

“He’s always had the energy. I think getting a chance to play and getting some – getting minutes, getting a lot of touches, being able to consistently do things and consistently learn, find a way to get him to the court and we’re going to help him. … If it’s back-screening guys, if it’s rebounding, if it’s being tough, blocking shots, if it’s rim-running, he brings that energy and we need that from him every night.”