Game 6: Pelicans at Nuggets Postgame Quotes 10-29-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On what kept team from finishing:

"We turned the ball over, down the stretch, we turned the ball over. I thought we did a really good job of fighting our way back in, we got it to two points and we proceeded to turn it over three straight times. At the end of the day, I thought that was really the difference in the game. I think we had 22 turnovers for 27 points. You can’t turn the ball over against a really good defensive team like these guys. We just had little miscues here and there. When you let them build a lead like they did, then you have to have the perfect storm to be able to complete the comeback and win the game. We fought like crazy; I’m really proud of the guys. I thought the bench did a great job. Cheick [Diallo] came in and gave us great energy. I thought Frank Jackson played tonight like we feel he’s going to play most of the season. I thought Tim Frazier came in and did a good job. We just didn’t have enough firepower to finish the game."

On turnovers being more understandable without Anthony Davis in lineup:

"I don’t think it’s ever understandable to turn the ball over 22 times. I think what happened is that some of our turnovers came because we were trying to play in really tight, confined spaces. Against that team, you can’t do that. You have to try to spread them out on the floor and I thought when we did that, we were really good offensively and got most of the things we wanted to have. When you try to play in a confined space with these guys, most of the time something bad is going to happen."

On Julius Randle’s impact off the bench:

"I thought he did a really good job. I thought Jahlil [Okafor] did a good job starting the game. He gave us those minutes that we needed so that we could keep our rotation the way we want to keep it. Then Julius came in and did a really, really good job. I don’t think anybody realized that he’s playing in pain. He’s still not 100% but he’s still giving us great numbers and doing a lot of great things. We’ve just got to get healthy. It’s a long season and the one thing I do know is, nobody feels sorry for you in this league. We just have to get ourselves healthy and get back to playing the way we were. I thought we did a really good job the second half of this game of going back and playing the way we’re capable of playing."

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle

On what led to the loss late in the fourth quarter:

“I don’t even think it was late in the fourth. We just dug ourselves a little bit too deep of a hole in the first half. I think that’s what got us. You know, it’s their home court so we didn’t have enough juice in the fourth. I had a bad turnover and missed a free-throw, so I could do better.”

On playing without Anthony Davis:

“Guys have had an opportunity to step-up so it’s been good, but we have to find a way to finish games, finish quarters, get a win.”

On the two young guys playing in the game - Cheick Diallo and Frank Jackson:

“It was amazing. Cheick came in with a lot of great energy on defense and finishing and then Frank, same thing, getting into the ball and making guys uncomfortable so it was good.”

Pelicans Guard Frank Jackson

On playing extended minutes and closing out the game:

“I just wanted to go out and play as hard as I can. We brought it back so close and we almost pulled it off but it just feels good to be out there with my guys.”

On playing defense:

“I think a lot of young players focus on that. It earns them minutes and ultimately, defense wins you ballgames so that’s something I’m trying to work on in my basketball career and that’s important.”

On playing with Anthony Davis out:

“It’s just the next man up mentality. We have such a talented roster who is ready to play whenever and guys step up. Obviously it will be nice when we have those guys back. Everyone’s ready to go and to play and to give it their all.”