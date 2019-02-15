Game 59: Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Quotes 2/14/19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On Tuesday's loss against Orlando and tonight's win:

"I thought the other night, that wasn't anything like we were – as a matter of fact, we never even watched any tape of it or anything. We just felt like that was one of those games where it just wasn't there. I really felt like we would come back tonight and at least play extremely hard. I didn't now how well we would play, but I knew we would compete at a real high level. I thought Julius (Randle) was great. I thought Jrue (Holiday) was great. I thought we did a really good job of moving the basketball. You know, anytime I think we get to the 30 assist (mark), that means we got great ball movement, we're usually playing pretty good."

On if the lineup was designed to limit the minutes of Steven Adams:

"We tried to spread the floor. We've been real successful spreading the floor against this team and driving and kicking. If we can get Steven Adams involved in screen-and-rolls, we try to take advantage of it. He's a hell of a player though."

On the team's performance:

"Well, I thought that playing E'Twaun (Moore) off the bench gave us a little push...gave us some shooting when we put in the second group in. He did a good job with that. Then I thought Jah (Jahlil Okafor) did a good job. He came in and played well for us also. There were guys that didn't make shots or whatever, but I thought we did a really good job in trying to stick to what we were doing, gameplan-wise, and we were going to make Russell (Westbrook) make shots and obviously, he did with 44 points, but, we still thought we could survive that if they weren't drives to the basket. He really did a good job. He made four threes, but we challenged him and four out of twelve, we'll take. For the most part, I just thought we played so hard. We competed at such a high, high level and then, when we needed it, we had guys come through. You know, Julius (Randle) stepped to the line and missed two free throws, but he also came back and really kind of made the two that iced the game. And I thought Jrue (Holiday) was great. He was exhausted. Once again, we'd like to keep him at 35 minutes, but it's hard to do. You know, when you're in a position to win the game, you've got to have those three extra minutes from him."

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle

On being resilient despite the circumstances and pulling away and finishing the game in the second half:

"It's just who we are as a group. That's who you have to be as a professional, regardless. And we all, in here, like each other, so it makes it easier to go out there on the court and fight for each other."

On what he was focusing on at the end of the game getting close shots at the rim:

"Yeah, I was just kind of playing off Jrue (Holiday). You know, they were being aggressive and trying to trap and get the ball out of his hands whether he was hitting the pocket or able to get in to the teeth of the defense. I was just cutting and moving off him and, whenever my opportunity presented itself, just attack, try to make the right play."

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On what he thinks of how the team came together in the second half and won despite Anthony Davis's injury:

"I think the way that we play, we do that a lot. We do that a lot. I like that in the second half, we got the lead and maintained it. Usually, we start out from behind and then toward the end of the game try to make a push, but having the lead I feel like gave us energy and it gave us a kind of breath of fresh air knowing that we don't have to necessarily make a push. We can stop their momentum by getting a stop or getting a good, nice bucket."

On Kenrich Williams's rebounding:

"He's done a lot ever since he's been on the court and he always has a pretty good rebounding night, which is crazy. But – 'cause I try...I do try, but it seems to just fall into his hands and he works. He works defensively and he works for the offensive rebounds and he's one of the reasons why we have extra possessions and get ourselves extra points. The way he plays really helps us out. It helps me out."