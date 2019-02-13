Game 58: Pelicans vs. Magic Postgame Quotes 2-12-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On where the lack of energy came from:

"I don't know. You know... we just... we didn't start the game the right way and obviously we're playing against a desperate team. They played exactly how they should play, and we had no energy. I'm not sure why, but I mean it was just a game where they totally dominated, you know. They played harder. And, like I said, I always put myself in the mix too, you know. We got outplayed, we got outcoached, we got out-physicaled, we got out…you know... from a pace standpoint. They're not a real pace team, but they played with more pace than we did so it just... it was not a good game."

On if it's more than a one-game thing and more a big picture issue:

"I guess we'll see, but I don't like what has happened, you know, the last few games we played. I'm not real happy with that. The one thing we've been pretty consistent with this year is that we've been pretty consistent with energy…(we) hadn't done it for 48 minutes in games, but we've always done it the majority of the game. And so we have to get ourselves back to where we're competing at a real high level and at least giving ourselves an opportunity."

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On the lack of energy:

“We sucked. Nobody was interested in playing…that’s what it looked like. When you play like that against a team who is fighting for a spot, you should expect that to happen.”

On how he would explain the cause of the lack of energy:

“The guys came out ready to play. Obviously, we missed a lot of easy shots like layups that we normally make earlier in the game, but they came out more aggressive. They played like they were fighting for something, and they showed it.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On what led to tonight’s performance:

“It was a tough game from every aspect. We missed a lot of shots. We were feeling like we were starting to make a comeback bringing it within 14, and next thing you look up, you’re down 25. It was a tough one.”

On how much the Anthony Davis situation has affected the team:

“Honestly, I don’t even really think about that. He’s still out there and doing what he has always done. You’re going to have games like that, and I feel like as a professional, you are always going to get another chance, and we have another chance in a day or so.”