Game 57: Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Quotes 2/9/19

PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

On tonight’s game:

“I thought we started the game all fine, moving the basketball, getting easy baskets, and then we went away from that. I think we had too many dribble tantrums, where we would just dribble, dribble, dribble, dribble. This is not the team you do that against because they are very good at getting into the ball. They are very physical and we took ourselves out of what was working for us and beneficial at the start of the game, the ball movement, the people movement and because of that we shot the ball poorly, because our shot selection wasn’t the greatest. Even when we had the good shot we didn’t shoot it in the basket. We got away from the start we had earlier in the game where we had great ball movement, great cutting, easy shots, and we got into more of a dribble thing and this is not the team you do it against like I said.”

On what changed after the Pelicans’ fast start:

“No, no, no most of the things we suffered from were self-inflicted, not taking anything away from them because they did play extremely hard and they deserved to win the game. We got away from doing what we were doing. I don’t want to take anything away from them because they played hard and found a way to the win the game and at the end of the day that’s the only thing that matters.”

On Kenrich Williams:

“He played a good game tonight. He is going to play a good game almost every night because he is going to do something on the floor that can help you and tonight I thought he came up with a lot of offensive rebounds that were just strictly hustle rebounds. He didn’t shoot the ball as well as he is capable of shooting it, but shot it with a lot of confidence, and then I thought he did a great job at finding an open man and making easy plays for assists.”

PELICANS FORWARD KENRICH WILLIAMS (10 POINTS, 13 REBOUNDS, 7 ASSISTS)

On preparing for the up tempo pace heading into tonight’s game:

“That’s always the emphasis, to play fast. It is what coach preaches every day. It was just unfortunate tonight that they were able to slow the tempo down. It just came down to us not getting stops.”

On knowing when to pass the ball:

“I’ve always been a good passer. I mean, I just always try to find an open teammate and I just make the right play. That’s what I did tonight.”

On skilled plays being the emphasis of tonight’s game:

“That’s what I want to do every game. I want to come out and play hard, get all of the 50/50 balls and just give it all I got every time I am on the court. That’s what I want to do every game.”

On if it was harder to game prep for tonight’s game with all of the new faces on the Grizzlies roster:

“I mean, we all know the guys in the league, but yeah it is kind of hard. We didn’t even know who was starting until like ten minutes before the game, so that’s kind of tough, but you can’t make excuses. You’ve got to go out there and get it done.”