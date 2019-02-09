Game 56: Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Postgame Quotes 2-8-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s game:

“We didn’t start the game with a lot of energy. We got ourselves behind, but I thought we did a good job of working our way back into it. I thought we did a great job because we were running off stops and misses, and obviously when you do that, you have a tendency to get easier shots. In transition, we did a good job of pushing the basketball and getting those easy shots. That’s how we built a lead and then we just had to hold on. Missed some easy shots, had a couple of defensive missed assignments, but for the most part I thought we played hard. We competed like crazy and put ourselves in a position to win.”

On playing without Anthony Davis to finish the game:

“AD (Anthony Davis) and I talked about that earlier. I was not going to have him, in his first game back, play 38, 40 minutes, 39 minutes or whatever. We had talked about playing between 22 and 25 minutes. That’s why he didn’t go back into the game. I thought he played well the minutes he was in there and did a great job. He was typical Anthony. I was fine with everything, but I was not going to play him 36 minutes and we had talked about that. I thought everyone did a good job and contributed at some time. That’s what we have to be. We have to be that kind of team that plays collectively as a team and then go from there.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On his thoughts on the fans and what the last two weeks has been like:

“I always love the fans here. So it was definitely awkward. Alright boo, okay. But it doesn’t matter. I’m going to go out and play basketball.”

On starting off the game well from the field:

“Like I said, I just love the game. Just love playing and being back on the floor playing basketball. It was fun for me, just making shots and being out there and just playing hard, playing with a lot of effort, a lot of energy. It was just fun being back on the floor.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On his thoughts on the game:

“It was a good win. I thought we came out kind of slow, but as the game gradually went on, our energy picked up and having Anthony (Davis) back was nice. I think he had our first six dunks or something like that, but gradually, as the game went on, I feel like everybody contributed and our energy picked up.”

On if he expects the home games to be kind of strange from here on out:

“I guess. I didn’t really find it strange today. I think we came out with low energy, but that wasn’t anything due to Anthony (Davis) or I guess the boos – I didn’t really notice it – but I feel like there are times throughout the season where you have games where it’s low energy. We did the same thing in Chicago. Our energy was low, but you kind of get to a point where you have eight, nine guys playing a lot of minutes. So if we could get to a point where