Game 55: Pelicans at Bulls Postgame Quotes 2-6-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On takeaways from tonight’s game:

"The overall team effort … Jrue [Holiday] didn’t have his best shooting night, but I thought that he set the tone for our team most of the time. Obviously having Julius [Randle] back helps some. Then we have some guys that just came in and stepped up and played great. I thought that Cheick [Diallo] did a great job with his energy, just creating spacing for our offense on those rolls. Then I thought we got good play from our bench. Guys came in. Statistically it may not look that great, but when we needed them to step up, when we needed guys to take a break, we had guys come in and do a good job."

On getting the win after a tough stretch of play:

"I’m happy for them [the players]. I think we played extremely hard and very competitive. We started off a little sluggish, but I thought eventually we kind of got into it. They got some very good talent on that team: when you look at Zach [LaVine] and the way he plays and the pressure that he puts on you, and I think [Lauri] Markkanen is as good as any big guy in the league – the way he shoots the ball and the way he can put it down. I mean obviously he is going to get stronger. You think about all the games that he’s missed and now coming back to play. He’s going to be a special talent in the league also."

On winning hustle plays and rebounding in the second half:

"I thought we got our ‘hands on’ balls that we didn’t in the first half. I thought we came up with rebounds that we didn’t in the first half. Then I thought our defense was much, much better in the second half, and we were much more active than we were in the first half."

On the change in defensive energy in the third quarter:

"I think we locked in and we played and did a good job of challenging shots. In the first half we gave up a lot of open threes because we were pulled in just a little bit too far. I thought that the second half we did a good job of being able to be pulled in, but closing out enough that they couldn’t just catch it and shoot it in the third quarter."

On Cheick Diallo’s energy in the game:

“I think he is who he is. Sometimes he maybe goes a little bit too quick. But I’d rather him do that and try to slow him down than to try and speed him up. He gives us energy and does a good job. I thought he rebounded the ball well. I thought he did a really good job of being in the dunker’s spot where we could find him and not being behind the defender, but finding that open space. He did a really good job of that.”

Pelicans Center Jahlil Okafor

On how his team bounced back from a slow start:

“It was huge for us. We got off to a slow start, didn’t get any stops in the first quarter. In the second quarter we didn’t do a good job so Coach [Alvin Gentry] put emphasis on–at halftime–defending better and we were able to do that in the third quarter and we went from there.”

On team advantages in rebounding and points in the paint:

“We as the big men, we definitely take pride in owning the paint and with the addition of Julius [Randle]–him being back in the lineup was huge. We’re going to win that battle more times than not, especially when he’s on the floor.”

On team hustle:

“We were just getting stops. We weren’t defending at a high level in the first half and Coach [Alvin Gentry] let us know about that at halftime. We just tried to make the changes and we benefitted from that.”

On the contributions of Cheick Diallo:

“Like you said, he was running the floor, getting easy baskets, rebounding, defending at a high level. He works hard every day so it’s good for him to come out there and play as well as he did.”

On Anthony Davis presumably staying in New Orleans:

“You know AD [Anthony Davis] is the best guy, the best teammate. He’s been here every day, he’s been on the bench supporting us every day…he helps me out every day, helping me become a better player. It won’t be awkward at all, no.”