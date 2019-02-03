Game 53: Pelicans at Spurs Postgame Quotes 2-2-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On his team’s performance:

"I’m really happy with it. I think what we have to try to avoid is having a lapse where we give up big leads. I told them what happens is that we have to have that perfect storm, and we almost had it, but the chances of getting it and being able to complete the task is what becomes really, really tough. I loved the effort that we played with. I loved the fact that we didn’t give up. I loved the fact that we just competed until the end, but we’ve got to try to avoid what we talked about earlier in the year – having these big leads and having these big leads that we have to overcome. And playing so hard to get back close to even makes it so hard to get over the hump. But the effort that we played with, any coach would be satisfied with that, and the unselfishness that we played with and the competitive spirit that we had. It would have been easy to just say, ‘oh, we’re down 20, let’s just finish out the game and go,’ but that group continued to compete and that’s what good about them."

On the lack of three-point shooting for the Pelicans:

"That makes it tough. Obviously, E’Twaun [Moore] is out – he’s a good three-point shooter of ours. The way teams are playing us now, it is tough for us to get a lot of threes out. Like I said, I just like the effort that we’re playing with and I would never question the effort and the unselfishness that we’re playing with right now. I just want these guys to be able to have something tangible that they can get out of that. And, you know, to play a team close there’s really nothing rewarding about. We have to try and win games, but like I said I would never question the effort that we played with."

On the big lead that the Spurs got:

"To be honest with you, I’m not taking anything away from them, but we missed a lot of easy shots. We missed a lot layups in the paint and we missed a lot of open shots. And when you do that, they’re good enough that they’re going to make you pay on the other end. So, that’s why I said to our guys most of the damage was self-inflicted – some of the turnovers that we had and some of the easy missed shots that we had, but we continued to play and I think that’s the most important thing, no matter what happens."

On what he thought of guard Frank Jackson’s performance:

"I think what we’ve got to understand with Frank is that this is really the first time he’s played in two years. Because, you know, he was hurt at Duke. Last year, he didn’t really play at all and now he’s healthy and I think you can see that. He has the ability and he’s developing into a big, solid NBA player. And I think he’s just going to get better because he’s a kid that’s eager to learn and I think he’ll continue to work at it. He spends a lot of time with Jrue [Holiday], who spends a lot of time in his ear, which I think is nothing but good. I think the more he plays and the more experience he gets, I think the better he’s going to get."

Pelicans Guard Ian Clark

On his thoughts on the team’s performance:

“I feel like they came out and made shots. We had a couple of defensive breakdowns that we worked on prior to the game that we just didn’t execute, and with this team, if you make any mistake they’ll make you pay for it, especially from the three-point line. Like I said, we fought back in the second half close to the end of the game, but if we don't put ourselves in that hole, I think we’re in a better position.”

On the to key to their momentum change near the end of the game:

“We were just fighting to win the game. There’s nothing really more to say to that. You’re down, you want to win and you’re just doing anything you can to make shots and get stops on the other end, and it worked in our favor tonight.”

On guard Frank Jackson’s development:

“That’s all it is. When you get out there and get a chance – get multiple opportunities – you start to get comfortable. Obviously we know the work he’s put in, but we we’ve seen it and we expect it from him. It’s great to see him out there getting comfortable and playing the way he’s playing.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On the character of the team:

“We never give up. I feel like people think we’re shorthanded or maybe that we're going to get blown out, but we haven't had many blowouts this year and that's just because we’re always going to fight until there's zero on the clock, no matter who is playing.”

On what lead to their big deficit:

“I think we started off just missing shots, missing the easy bunnies and at that point it just kind of got mental where we were passing up shots and trying to do it ourselves -- well, personally trying to do it myself -- passing up wide open threes just because we were missing layups or missing wide open shots. Again, I still think we were trying to do the right thing, but once we kind of got into a hole and they were making shots, it was just a fight to get out.”