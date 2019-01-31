Game 52: Pelicans vs. Nuggets Postgame Quotes 1-30-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight's game:

"We didn’t quite have our legs. I think you could see, Jahlil (Okafor) was struggling a little bit getting up and down the court. [We] Played so hard last night. Then we had a few turnovers to start the third quarter, and I thought that’s when they got separation. Wasn’t so much that with the deflections that ended up being turnovers, and so that’s where they got separation. Then we were playing up-hill from there. After playing last night and the minutes that guys played, we just didn’t quite have the ability to make the shots that we needed. The one thing that I was most proud of though is – like even when we got down again in double-digits – we got the game back to a one-point game and just couldn’t get over the hump. You can see what kind of player (Nikola) Jokić is. When they needed baskets, they went to him in an isolated situation. They’ve got so many shooters around him that it’s hard to then go get the ball out of his hands because he’s such a great passer also. I was proud of the way our guys played. I thought they competed like crazy. That’s all we can do right now. Obviously, we’re a little shorthanded, but I’m happy with the way we played. Obviously, we wish we could have made a few more shots because I think we would have had an opportunity to win, but just didn’t work out tonight."

On Kenrich Williams and if he knew of his three-point shooting abilities:

"I did tonight. I thought he did a great job. You know the one thing that you find out of this is that guys have an opportunity and some guys really take advantage of the opportunity. Last night, he had 16 rebounds for us. Tonight, he makes five three-point shots for us. You give those guys an opportunity and you’re happy when they take advantage of it."

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On the takeaway of the first games since "The Request":

“I think we played well. I mean I feel like with Anthony here he’s still very encouraging. He’s definitely a team player in our profession. But as a team, I think we’re trying to feed off each other, help each other out. I think across the board everybody’s adding to the game in the way that they can. Kenrich (Williams), I think, played really, really well today. Again, just him getting a chance getting out there back-to-back do that kinda out-perform was awesome. A lot of guys just really haven’t had the chance to play 36 minutes the game before and then play 36 minutes the next night against two really good teams. I’m really proud. I think tonight was definitely a positive outcome.”

Pelicans Guard/Forward Kenrich Williams

On Jrue’s [Holiday] presence and taking on a leadership role since AD’s [Anthony Davis] request:

“Yeah, Jrue’s [Holiday] been huge. He was huge before that.. being a leader. He leads by example, and he’s a vocal leader. So Jrue’s everything to the team.”

On showing different aspects of his game:

“I mean I’m just trying to… as a ball player… I just try to do everything man. [I] try to play hard every chance I get. Every opportunity I get I just want to take advantage of it, and basically show what I can do.”

On the energy the team had tonight:

“Nah it was good man. The crowd was good. Towards the end I was kinda cramping up a little bit, but nah man it was good. We came out with a lot of energy coming off the back-to-back. So we played hard, and I mean that’s all you can ask for.”