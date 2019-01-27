Game 50: Pelicans-Spurs Postgame Quotes 1/26/19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s loss to the Spurs:

“They’re so big on the inside that we have to try and help [defensively]. When you do that, they’re smart enough that they’re going to move the basketball and get three-point shots, but they don’t shoot them at a high volume, but they’re very effective to shoot them, obviously. They’re the number one team in the league in shooting. We were so undersized that we had to try to help and obviously, they’re smart enough to understand that. They’re going to get the ball to their three-point shooters and they made them. I thought we played hard, we competed. We’ve got Solomon (Hill) guarding Pau Gasol – he’s giving away six, seven, eight inches – and we’re playing Jah (Jahlil Okafor) way, way, way too many consecutive minutes, but he’s the only size we’ve got right now. I mean, we’re not feeling sorry for ourselves, but obviously, we’re outmanned, but I thought the guys tried to do everything they could. We hung in and hung in and eventually the rebounding part is going to hurt you. When we have to take Jahlil out of the game, we’re going to put in a much smaller guy in Cheick (Diallo). So it was tough, but I thought we competed. As long as we compete, we’ll be okay. We’re still not giving up – we’re not giving up on our season, if that’s what everybody thinks. We just got to keep plugging away and some kind of way, we’re going to get this thing turned around.”

On Jahlil Okafor’s performance tonight:

“Well he just played – he’s been really good in what we’re trying to do. It’s not like we’re just taking the ball and, every time, throwing it to him in the post. He’s been stepping out on the floor, screening. He’s done a great job of rolling in the pocket and catching the basketball. He’s done a really good job at taking his time and really kind of observing what is there for him and he’s done a really good job at reading the defense so we’re not force feeding him or anything like that. He’s just doing a good job within the confines of what we’re trying to do, offensively, and getting himself in good situations.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On his approach of being the leader of the team with a majority of his veteran teammates out due to injury during this difficult stretch:

“There hasn’t been a different approach. Just go out there and play as hard as you can. I feel like I might try to do a little more offensively, try to get guys open shots or easy plays or something like that but for the most part I’m going to go out there and exhaust myself every night defensively and offensively. ”

On the current morale of the team through this tough stretch of games with injuries and losses starting to stack up:

“I think we have a pretty good attitude. Guys are here to step up and to play and I think people are excited to play and get a chance to really contribute, but I think sometimes, especially in the last two games, we fell short in the third quarter. Just coming out and missing easy buckets at the rim or whatever it is and it’s something we have to figure out. I think we’re a pretty positive team. I think we take every game as that game and as important as it is. I feel people are ready and we try to stay ready as much as possible and try to go out and give ourselves a chance to win every single game. Tonight just got a little out of hand, a little bit too far away from us.”

Pelicans Center Jahlil Okafor

On the pressure of playing against the Spurs’ height advantage tonight with being the only real post presence healthy on the team:

“I was trying to do as much as I could. We were down a couple bigs but we have guys who are capable of stepping up, a lot of guys that are versatile, but I knew being the biggest guy that I would have to [step up] a little especially going against guys like Pau [Gasol] and LaMarcus [Aldridge]. I was just trying to do the best I could.”

On taking advantage of his playing time and capitalizing on his opportunities:

“Obviously it’s fun to play and I was working really hard to try and stay as ready as I can. My teammates have been really great just supporting me from the bench, talking to me, understanding that I haven’t played that much. They have been really patient with me, letting me know what they see and I’ve been just trying to listen and improve on certain things that they talk to me about.”

On the current rough stretch of games and the mindset of the team:

“It does seem like we really can’t catch a break but that’s part of the game. Those injuries have definitely sucked but we do have a lot of games left and we do have guys that will be back soon so we’re just trying to hold it down as best as we can until our guys do get back