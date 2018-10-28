Game 5: Pelicans vs. Jazz Postgame Quotes 10-27-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On whether he is more concerned with tonight’s game or starting with a 3-1 home record:

"You know, you’re supposed to have a 3-1 home stand. You really are, so we really think that we should win all of our games at home, and that’s where you have to get to. You have to get to that mentality. Obviously, we are not going to win all of our home games, but we have to win the vast majority of them. We have to play better than we did tonight. We need to play like we did in spots, but we have to play better than we did overall if we are going to beat quality teams, and obviously, there’s a ton of quality teams still out there."

On long-term concern about Anthony Davis:

"No, there’s not any long-term concern. He played the rest of the game, and it was a situation where he was playing on pure adrenaline, and when the game is over, you realize there’s a little bit of a strain. He came in today and tried to shoot at shoot-around, and there was a still a little bit of pain. It’s just like with Elfrid (Payton). I mean, I’m not going to risk anything over one game. (Inaudible) Elfrid (Payton) was dribbling up the court in the third quarter, and I didn’t like what I saw, and rather than risk him out there, I took him out."

Pelicans Center Jahlil Okafor

On overall feeling about the game and performance:

“We played as hard as we could. We were able to … the majority of the game. Analyze what was going on. No matter what. Play as hard as we could. Control our effort. Couple things went our way. We hit some shots. Some of the starters didn’t miss but, they also played last night. The back-to-back is always rough. It’s our first one. I was expecting the guys to be a little bit fatigued. Hopefully we were able to fight through it. It’s always a tough one. Back-to-back especially against a really good team like Utah.”

On how many close range shots Utah got:

“Ya, we talked about it a little bit at half time. We still struggled with it in the second half but, we’ll definitely watch film and try to figure out what we were doing wrong. Obviously miscommunication because Rudy (Gobert) had a bunch of point-blank dunks. And that’s all just miscommunication, so we’ll figure that out.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On what changed from the first quarter through the end of the game:

“Um, a little bit of energy. I felt like, they came out and knocked down some shots. Ricky (Rubio) and Gobert (Rudy) really got the whole lob situation going. Next time I think we’ve got to do a better job at containing them too.”

On the importance of the upcoming road trip and will it tell you about where you stand:

“Maybe. I feel like we know our identity. We know how to play and what we want to do. Sometimes I feel like when we hit adversity, it kinda takes us a little while to adjust to it. We had an adjustment period tonight. A lot of young guys came in and played well so. I think the trust is continually growing. It is going to be a good road trip just for us to play against some good teams. Again, like you said against the west, we can’t lose too many.”