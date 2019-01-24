Game 48: Pelicans vs Pistons Postgame Quotes 1-23-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry



On tonight’s loss:

“You would think if, defensively, we could hold a team to 98 points and 40% shooting, it should be a game that you win and we just struggled offensively throughout the night. Not very good ball movement and I know we ended up with 20 assists, but that’s really not an accurate stat because a lot of those were desperation assists, and I mean moving the ball at the end where we don’t have any other options. We just struggled the whole night. And then at the end, we make a push back, you’ve got to be able to make the game-winning plays, as we call them. We didn’t do that. Three offensive rebounds we gave up – well actually four offensive rebounds we gave up on the one possession. Then there’s a loose ball that’s going to determine the game one way or the other and we don’t come up with it. We have failed to find consistency throughout what we’re trying to do. That’s a lot on me, as a coach, you’ve got to figure out a way to have your team play consistently and you’ve got to find out who is willing to do that. We’re kind of still searching for that. That’s not a good thing at this time of the year. I know we’re going through some injuries and things like that, but all teams have injuries at this stage. You’ve still got to have guys that are going to compete at a real high level and try to do what you have to do, and we’ve got to keep trying to make the other guy better. We struggle in that area right now.”

On the limited number of free throws shot by the Pelicans and if the absence of Anthony Davis makes it more difficult:

“It shouldn’t be that difficult. It shouldn’t be that difficult because we have other guys – Julius (Randle) and Jrue (Holiday) and some other guys that can also put us in a situation to get in the bonus. We never got there tonight and we’ve just got to be able to finish. We missed 13 layups in the first half, 21 layups for the game. You’ve got to finish those, especially when I don’t see anyone in there that I would really designate as a shot blocker. There are plays that we just have to finish and we didn’t finish them.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On a possible mental shift focusing on one game at a time, not playoffs:

“I think as a team we’ve done that. We try to execute each game plan at a time. Today, I think our sense of urgency in the first half is why we went down the way we did. Obviously, Blake is a really good player, but we cannot let him make 20 points in the first quarter – or in the first half. We have to be able to withstand that and at least keep it a little closer. But second half, I think we tried to make our push and it was too late.”

On if this stretch of upcoming games feels like ‘crunch time’:

“I know the next game is OKC (Oklahoma City). That’s the only thing I can worry about.”

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle

On the teams’ problems offensively:

“[We were] stagnant. Too much isolation. Handling the ball. And we missed layups.”

On dealing with a heavier workload with Anthony Davis out:

“It will be difficult, but we’re up for the challenge. We’re still a resilient group, so we’re up for the challenge.”