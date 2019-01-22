Game 47: Pelicans at Grizzlies Postgame Quotes 1-21-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On the win against the Grizzlies:

"We approached the game the right way. I thought we played extremely hard, and did a good job of playing with each other. That was one of the best defensive games we’ve had this year. Obviously, they’re not a team that runs up and down and scores a lot of points, but we held them under 90 points. I thought we did a good job of being in positions to help on the screen-and-rolls, being up on them when they couldn’t turn the corner and start downhill, and we made some shots."

On the performance of Jahlil Okafor:

"I’ll tell you, he’s played well when we put him in the game. He’s done a good job for us. There are some games he doesn’t get to play at all. The thing that I see is that I see him working to try to get better every day. When we do need him and stick him in the lineup, he really kind of comes through for us."

On the defensive adjustments:

"I just thought we played hard. I really did. I thought we did a really good job of keeping the ball in front of us. We didn’t have too many breakdowns where their dribble penetration hurt us a lot. Mike Conley is very good at it, once he gets you on his back. I thought for the most part Okafor, Nikola Mirotic, and Julius Randle did a really good job of staying there until our guard got the ball squared up again."

On hearing Jahlil Okafor’s dad from the stands:

"You have to be excited, because he’s going through a lot. Jahlil has been in some tough situations, but we do like him here. He’s a young guy, I think that he’s getting better, he’s working at it. We have been really pleased with him."

On the performance of Jrue Holiday:

"I thought Jrue did a really good job on Conley, defensively. I thought he did a good job. We kind of, not really made up some plays, but we took some plays that we had and did some different things with them. I thought the team really benefitted from that, as well as Jahlil. He did a good job on some of that stuff."

On the decision to start Okafor and bench Mirotic:

"The thing that we like is that we want some kind of firepower coming off the bench. I talked to Nikola about it and he understands. Nothing is going to change with his minutes or anything. It just gives us some coming off the bench that obviously gives us a stronger bench from a scoring standpoint."

On the third quarter run by the Pelicans:

"I think we were running on stops. Anytime you are running on stops, you are more apt to create something offensively, or you are going to get an open shot. With a few ball movements we were able to get the ball to the basket. So, we were doing it all off of missed field goals, and not taking the ball out of the basket."

Pelicans Center Jahlil Okafor

On tonight’s game:

“We wanted to come out with the win and we did that, so all in all I’m happy with the outcome.”

On the difference in the Pelicans defense:

“I think it’s trusting each other, helping the next man. If you are helping someone, you’re trusting that they are going to be helping you. Just being in the right play, just playing team defense and not being so involved with if your man scores. That’s something we really need to be emphasizing. We executed well for the most part tonight.”

On the flow in offense:

“We know we can score on the offensive end, we have a lot of guys that are really talented, and when I’m out there with guys like Julius [Randle], Niko [Nikola Mirotic] and Jrue Holiday it makes my job a lot easier. It was a lot of fun playing with those guys, it was a lot of fun obviously to come out with the win. I guess I am happy with the outcome.”

On his father’s presence:

“It felt like normal. If you have ever been to any of my games from when I was in third grade to now, my dad has always been that parent that is super supportive of me whether it was me playing basketball or whether it is me playing an instrument in the band. He has always been that parent for me. Obviously it feels good to always have someone in your corner.”

On his low post element:

“Everyone on the team knows that that is my strength, we are just trying not to get to stagnant if we do that. We are just trying to pick and choose the opportunities for me to be in the low post to score, to kick out, or set pick and rolls. We are just trying to find a mixture of everything that could help the guy out in the offense, that is what coach has been really stressing to me.”

On the focus on defense:

“That just speaks volumes to our team, our resiliency to bounce back after the Portland game. We were pretty ashamed of how we let them score at will, but you can’t hang your head, this is a league you are playing. So you have to bounce back, make the corrections and we are happy with the way it came out.”

Pelicans Forward Nikola Mirotic

On his role:

“I know my role, nothing is going to change even it is hard. I accept it and the only thing I can do is play my best game and bring the energy in the second unit. They need a guy who is going to score, so that is my role right now. Lately I have returned from my injury and it has been good. The only thing is that we need to try and be consistent in the things we are doing to win the games.”

On this return of rhythm:

“Yeah, I do feel great. For a moment I thought it was March because that is my best month. I have been in the states here for five years, they always call me the “March Man”. Because I am scoring a lot, playing good defense, great percentages. It has been crazy, the guys have been doing a good job, and the coaches finding me the right position to where I can score. The second half, third quarter was huge for us.”