Game 46: Pelicans at Trail Blazers Postgame Quotes 1-18-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s game

“We’ve got to do better defensively. Every night [the other team is scoring] 130, 140, 147 and we’re not going to win games until we’re able to guard somebody. We’ve got to be able to defend and we’re not doing it, and we’re putting ourselves in a tough situation. Offensively, we can’t score that many points every night to win. Tonight, we needed 130 to win the game.”

On playing better defense

“You’ve got to keep your man in front of you and if you can’t do it, we’ve got to find somebody who can. You’ve got to guard your position. We can’t keep having guys drop to the basket and lay it in.”

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle



On Alvin Gentry’s emotion post-game and his call for better defense:

“Whatever coach says, we do it. It’s that simple. It’s just consistency.”

On how much of the team’s struggles were due to lack of communication:

“Communication wasn’t great tonight. Honestly, probably overreacting. The last four or five games in four days, we played pretty well on the defensive end, except [against] Golden State. Steph Curry launching crazy shots…when we play them he knows it’s going to be tough for us to stop him. We [have] to last in effort…we got to get back on the right track and finish strong with the ball.”