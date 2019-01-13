Game 43: Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Quotes 1/12/19

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On the second quarter…

“I think we just had a lapse in the second quarter. Honestly I think the first quarter we did well, the second quarter we kind of let it get away and the second half, we just played our game. If we skipped that lapse in the second quarter, then it’d be a different outcome.”

On Coach Gentry blaming coaching for the loss…

“Not necessarily. I still felt like we lost by four and we did what we were supposed to do. We were up at the end of the game too. We were up at the beginning of the fourth. Obviously at that time, we should get better at closing out, but I think it was that second quarter. Using so many minutes and having that pressure of being down that much to make a comeback.”