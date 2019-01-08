Game 41: Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Quotes 1/7/19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:

On tonight’s win:

“I just thought we played well, all together. We were much better the second half than we were the first half, defensively. We had some missed assignments, but I thought we really locked in the second half and played great defense and then we stopped turning the ball over – had good ball movement. At one stage, we had 10 assists, 10 turnovers. We ended up with 27 assists and 14 turnovers so we corrected that part of it, but I just thought we got a great effort from everybody. Obviously, Jahlil (Okafor) and Frank (Jackson) came in – the Duke contingent came in – and then did a real good job for us. I thought Frank was really aggressive and probably played his best game, overall, from the standpoint of what he did, defensively and then offensively, and then Jah (Jahlil Okafor) has just been really solid for us. He gives us a guy to throw the ball into. He’s probably rebounding better than he – you know, I don’t even know how many rebounds he had – but I know that he’s rebounding better than he ever has since he’s been in the league or really in college. He’s actually pursuing the ball and going for it so I think he did a good job, and then AD (Anthony Davis) was AD, but I just thought it was a really good team win for us because I thought, defensively, the last two games we’ve been really, really solid.”

On calling an early timeout in the third quarter:

“I just thought that the pace of the game was where they wanted it and not where we would like to have it. I just talked about moving the basketball, but not so much moving the basketball, but being able to push it into early offense so they can get their defense set because they’re a very good half court defensive team from the standpoint of they take away all the driving lanes, they run you off the three and then you end up shooting a bunch of midrange shots. If we were attacking early, we felt like we could get to the basket and if we didn’t get to the basket, we were driving and kicking for open shots so I thought our guys did a good job with that.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On where Frank Jackson has improved from the beginning of the season:

“Honestly, I think it’s confidence, being comfortable out there in situations where he was big. I think when they put him in the game was kind of close and I think because of his energy we pushed it to 10 points. So things like that where he can come in and contribute, make acrobatic plays, and be very aggressive on defense and make plays is I think definitely a confidence booster.”

On how the team has done half way through the season:

“Honestly, I think we’ve been alright. Obviously, we can be better. We got some guys coming back. Hopefully Niko (Nikola Mirotić) comes back soon, but, with some injuries that we’ve been having, I think we’ve been okay and when we were losing it hasn’t been by 20 points, 15 points. Matter of fact it hasn’t even been by 10 points, it’s usually within five points or less. So I think being consistent in that way, we’ve had some games where we let it get out of hand, but we always fight, so I think we are doing alright.”

Pelicans Guard Frank Jackson

On what was working for him tonight:

“I was just trying to be myself, stay aggressive and feed off the energy I got from my teammates. They did a great job of finding me in positions to score and, you know, I was just myself tonight.”

On what Alvin Gentry’s message was at halftime:

“Just to getting back to who we were. Really focus in on team defense, you know, getting out for each other, helping on the drives and also offensively, you know, they tried to slow us down in the first half. We weren’t really ourselves. In the second half we got out to get out and run and get back to who we are.”