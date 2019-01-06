Game 40: Pelicans at Cavaliers Postgame Quotes 1-5-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On if he was happy with their defense tonight:

"Yeah, we played much better. I just thought we were more alert. More locked in. Did a good job of helping each other so obviously when you’re running off misses instead of makes, it helps your offense tremendously."

On if their offense started clicking halfway through the second quarter:

"Yeah it was probably about that time but like I said, I think our offense was really good tonight basically because our defense was really good and when you get stops and you’re running on stops rather than taking the ball out of the basket, obviously you’re going to be able to attack a lot better."

On being able to translate points talked about in practice into games:

"I think that is an important thing. What we have to do is develop consistency on it. We can’t do it this game and not do it the next game. We have to be able to take it from practice to the game situations and we have to be able to do it night after night after night, not just one night here and one night there."

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On takeaways from tonight’s win:

“We defended. I think it was probably our best game in my eyes defensively that we’ve had. We talked a lot. We were helping each other so when we talk and fly around on the defensive end, we are able to win games like this. This can’t just be a win and a one-time thing because it’s Cleveland, we got to do this next game and the game after that in order to get to where we want to be.”

On the keys to increasing their lead in the third quarter:

“We knew they played last night and for us, we wanted to get out and run more and just kind of wear them down a bit and create some separation. We had a nine-point lead going into halftime and we just wanted to build on that lead and work on keeping leads and growing leads. We’ve been struggling with that and we’ve been struggling with our third quarters so I think it was a good sign for us.”

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle

On being able to hold onto their lead and rest players in the fourth quarter:

“It was good. It was really good for us. I like what we did on the defensive end so I think it allowed us to be dominant like that and we got the win.”

On what they did well defensively tonight:

“Just helped each other out, man. Helped the helper. Just helped each other out constantly while being in help side position.”