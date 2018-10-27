Game 4: Pelicans vs. Nets Postgame Quotes 10-26-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:



On winning the game:

“We’ve got an owner that cares about our team. He also cares about the Saints and he pushed the field goal right a couple of days ago then he just tapped the ball out of bounds for us. You’ve got to thank Mr. Benson, I guess.”

On if the final play was called on the bench or on the floor:

“No, we were just going to go high screen-and-roll with Jrue (Holiday) and AD (Anthony Davis). Jrue came off and made a really good play. They backed off and he made a foul line jump shot which he is very capable of doing.”

On deciding between playing Nikola Mirotić or Julius Randle in fourth quarter:

“It was tough because they went so small and it was tough for us to match. Usually we don’t do that and just play our big guys, but they are so gifted and so good offensively that we had to try and match down to them. We don’t like doing that at all but we felt like we had to do that, so we put Julius (Randle) in the game thinking that we could at least take advantage of him being able to post the ball up down there.”



Pelicans Forward Solomon Hill

On the Ed Davis technical foul:

“I just learned from Jared Dudley; being a veteran out there and basically at the end of the day man, don’t hate the player, hate the game. I tried to look at their play and a guy put himself in a situation that he probably shouldn’t put himself in and things happened. We were still up one. That’s out of my control, but my whole thing was just the next play; get up and be worried about the next play.”



Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday



On his reaction when D’Angelo Russell turned the ball over:

“Excitement, really. I mean at that point we were trying to foul and we couldn’t get to them there. Obviously, the ball moves faster than the person can so, they were doing a good job until then.”



On the final stretch:

“Yeah they turned the ball over and we tried to get it in quick. They let me roll it to about half-court. I guess I was just thinking that Anthony (Davis) is going to come and set the screen and I’m going to get it to Anthony somehow. When he sets the screen he attracts so many people that I can get a wide open shot and I took it.”