Game 39: Pelicans-Nets Postgame Quotes 01/02/19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:



On the game in general tonight:

“Brooklyn started out shooting the ball extremely well. We got behind and you’re playing uphill. We know the story. We’ve seen the story before. We’re playing uphill – it’s extremely hard against a team with that talent level that has the ability to score. Once again you’re talking about a perfect storm to get back and we almost got there but we just didn’t. You can’t start the game and get that type of separation and think that against a team with that kind of firepower that you’re going to be able to get all the way back.

“I did think that we competed like crazy, especially the second half. We did a good job of moving the basketball. We made a few adjustments. We scored enough points to win but you’ve got to be able to come up with stops. Our on-ball defense was not very good tonight from anyone really. There was too much penetration to the basket. Too much drive and kick for three’s when we had to pull our defense in. That was our downfall right there.”

On if the bench scoring played a role in the loss:

“In defense of them, they didn’t play a lot of minutes. We just felt like the guys we had in there we had to leave in if we were going to have an opportunity to win.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On what allowed the Nets to get going so early tonight:

“We weren’t playing good defense. The whole first half they did what they wanted. They didn’t feel us on the defensive end. We weren’t physical. We weren’t talking. They had a lot of layups, a lot of open threes. They shot the ball well in the first half.”

On how frustrating it was for him to put up the numbers he did and not come away with a win:

“It doesn’t matter about numbers. I was only worried about the win. We didn’t get that tonight, so my numbers don’t matter. We’ve got to do a better job on the defensive end.”

On how he felt coming back to the lineup today:

“I felt fine. Just happy to be back on the floor with my guys and go out there and compete.”

On what the Pelicans did better in the fourth quarter:

“More talking. We gained 46 in the whole second half and they had 40 in the first quarter, or 39, but we just talked in the second half. We were a little more physical to the ball, rebounding, talking on the switches, stuff like that. So when we do that and we talk, we’re helping each other and we’re a good defensive team, but when we’re not, like we played in the first half, we’re one of the worst defensive team in the league.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On how much energy it took for them to get back into the game late in the fourth quarter:

“It takes a lot. We prefer not to do that in the fourth, or even be in that position, but we’re going to have games like this where guys get hot early and teams are playing well. We’re just kind of a team that never gives up and always tries to give ourselves a chance.”

On the challenges the difference in bench points caused:

“I feel like we had an off-night in that aspect of the game. But again, there are times when our bench carries us. I think last game it was kind of a similar thing where Julius (Randle) played well. But our bench did very, very well coming in and supporting us. So to be a complete team, we’re going to have to do it – starters and the bench players.”

On if their next stretch of games are important based on being in the Western Conference:

“For sure, for sure. Again, just collecting wins, taking it one game at a time. Even though we didn’t win this one, we have