Game 38: Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Quotes 12/31/18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:



On the key to winning tonight:

“I just thought we played hard. I thought we competed at a real high level, and then I thought we played with the best pace we’ve played with in a while. I think obviously having Elfrid (Payton) back in the lineup allowed Jrue (Holiday) to get out and run, and we were able to pitch the ball out ahead and do things like that. I thought we attacked and did a great job. I know we had 22 fast-break points at the half (inaudible). In the third quarter, we started to walk it up a little bit and stand around a little bit, but then I thought we got back into a rhythm. They made some shots, which we knew they would, but I thought we maintained our composure, and then we executed down the stretch and got a lot of good looks. ”

On the key contributor in the absence of Anthony Davis:

“It was a collective effort, but I thought obviously Darius (Miller) did a great job. He was healthy and playing at a real high level, and he was still a little bit under the weather, but I thought he shot the ball exceptionally well. I thought he was really aggressive in what he was doing, but if we are putting a recap on the game, I would have to say it was a really good total team effort.”

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle

On adjusting to playing without Anthony Davis tonight:

“We found out during warmups. My mentality never changes; I continue to be aggressive and play hard… My mindset has not changed at all. AD (Anthony Davis) is our leader and we rely on him a lot, but us as players, we have to come prepared for all situations.”

On everyone’s contributions tonight:

“A lot of people played really well and stepped up big. Every time they made a run and made a big shot, Jrue (Holiday) hit a big shot. E’Twaun (Moore) did too. We are starting to find all our guys.”

On having Elfrid Payton back in the lineup:

“It is amazing. He pushes the pace, gets to the ball on defense. He just plays with aggressiveness, which is really good.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On having Elfrid Payton back in the lineup:

“Yea, I think the way he pushes the pace and gets to the basket; I don’t think he finished as well as he wanted to, but to be able to get there and make plays out of that was huge for us. Obviously, he had a lot of energy in his first game back in a long time. It was fun to have him out there.”

On his mindset when playing without Anthony Davis:

“It is about the same, I think for the most part I usually tend to be aggressive, but I tried to read the game and let it come to me. Sometimes you might force it when Anthony (Davis) might be out. We have enough guys here that can make plays, especially with EP (Elfrid Payton) being back and getting to the basket, his vision and trying to get acclimated back with him. We just have to feel it out a little bit.”

On the team’s performance tonight:

“I think the biggest thing tonight was executing defensively. Being able to get stops and leaning on that, even when we didn’t go down and score. At times we needed to score, D-Mill (Darius Miller) had a really big three. I don’t know why they left him that wide open, and actually taking the shot and making the shot. It was huge.”