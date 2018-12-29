Game 36: Pelicans vs Mavericks Postgame Quotes 12-28-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:

On what he told his team at halftime, down 11 points:

“It wasn’t a G-rated speech. I was disappointed at the way we approached the game. We have to start getting back to who we were and that is: playing hard, moving the basketball, and finding people. I was just disappointed because I thought the way we started the game was not going to be a game we were going to win. I was just disappointed and I let them know that.”

On how the Pelicans played in the fourth quarter:

“A lot of these games have been really close games that have come down to a play here and there. I thought not the baskets we made, but the play of the game was when we lost the ball and E’Twaun (Moore) ran it down. We came back, got a basket out of it, and it would have been disastrous if they (Mavericks) ended up with a basket in that. Just the attitude and effort we played with was the way we have been doing it. If we want to win close games, you just have to dig in and grind your way through and get over the hump. There is a different level you have to play at and sense of urgency you have to play at in a close game in the last three to four minutes. We have to get back to that.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On his approach playing with five fouls:

“I was going to be aggressive. I think coming into the third, there were some plays there at the end of the first half that I felt like I – well I didn’t agree with. I think it was a poor job. So, coming in, I just tried to be aggressive. Obviously, Luka (Dončić)’s good, but there’s some calls there…it was a little risky.”

On what the Pelicans have to focus on to beat the Houston Rockets tomorrow:

“Game plan discipline. Obviously James (Harden) can score. He can pass. He pretty much does everything, but to be able to try to run them off the three (point line). Make him shoot tough twos and keep them off the boards as well. It’s going to be all-around just a tough game, especially with the way James has been playing.”