Game 32: Pelicans vs. Bucks Postgame Quotes 12-19-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On how the team played

“I thought we played hard. I thought we competed at a really high level. I thought we followed the game-plan that we put out there. But, you have to be able to finish games. We did a poor job the last four minutes of the game of executing and being in the right spots, and then making the right plays. So, the effort was really good, but the execution down the stretch has to be much better.”

On other players stepping up due to injuries

“I thought Darius [Miller] played well. I thought [Jahlil Okafor] played really well. He came in and gave us huge minutes. I thought he was very aggressive and was attacking the basket. We had some other guys that stepped up and played.”

On why Jahlil Okafor was so effective tonight

“He just played. He went out and played. He played relaxed. I thought he attacked the basket and did a great job with that. He took his time and was under control. He’s a talented player. You don’t get picked second in the draft if you’re not a talented player. For him, he’s just got to get into the right situation. We really like him. You have to keep yourself prepared because the opportunity is going to come when you least expect it.”

Center Jahlil Okafor

On his strong performance

“I’ve just been staying ready. I give all the credit to my teammates and our player development staff here. They really have been on me every day and have been letting me know that when I get my opportunity to make sure I’m ready.”

On the strong showing of support of his teammates

“It means a lot. It’s no surprise. We have a great group of guys in this locker room. We support one another, so it’s no surprise. It definitely feels good.”

On why he played so well offensively

“I was just doing what I do, what I’ve always been able to do. My teammates were telling me to keep going, so they gave me a lot of confidence and made my job easy.”

Forward Solomon Hill

On how the season has gone for the Pelicans overall

“It’s been a little up and down, but we have to find our way. I think we have been playing with injuries for years now, so that’s no excuse. We have to have a next man up mentality and just finish games.”

On Jahlil Okafor stepping up when Anthony Davis left the game

“Like I said, next man up mentality. This was a perfect opportunity for [Jahlil Okafor] to kind of go out there and showcase himself. It’s always next man up. We would hope the next guy is ready to take that opportunity.”

On what Anthony Davis brings to the team

“He’s huge. He’s one of the best two-way players out there, especially for a big man. [Anthony Davis] is probably the best two-way player. He’s just a problem. He’s a problem on both sides of the floor, and you don’t see many guys like him in the NBA.”