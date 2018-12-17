Game 31: Pelicans vs. Heat Postgame Quotes 12-16-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s game:

"I thought we did a good job. Obviously, we were struggling to score, but I thought defensively we played well. My problem obviously is the offensive rebounds. We gave up 22 offensive rebounds. You hold a team and they shoot 41-percent, are 28 (percent) from the three. We forced 19 turnovers for 28 points but the elephant in the room is the 22 offensive rebounds. They almost got half of the shots. They missed 53 shots and they got 22 of them back. Closing in on them and they get half the shots back. I thought that was our big problem."

On stopping Anthony Davis in the second half:

"Every time he got the ball they were running two guys at him. Once again, AD (Anthony Davis) is not going to force shots. He did what he was supposed to do and he had seven assists. Probably could have easily had double figures. We did not make some shots and then when they played the zone we got great shots against the zone. We just have to jump up and make them and we didn’t do that tonight."

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On the Miami Heat’s defense:

“I guess you can say their zone messed with us, but not really. I think we had a lot of open shots that we missed. I think they executed well down the stretch.”

On the Pelicans alternating wins and losses:

“I feel like we have done it before and we come out alright. It is nice, we came out before and did the same thing and made it out alright, but we have to figure it out sooner than later. It does get frustrating, especially with our team coming in with three days off. We thought we were coming in fresher than they were off a six game road trip. Again, I feel like it is going to take time and we have been playing hard. Today, we played really hard and we think we will turn the corner very soon.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On playing Dwyane Wade for the last time:

“He had a huge impact on a lot of guys that have come out of Chicago. He was somebody that you grew up watching, especially in the city that he did it in. In Miami and then of course playing back in Chicago. Watching him while I was in high school and we see how he is playing and knowing where he came from, and where I come. Not anybody can make it out. He had a huge impact on my life from a basketball standpoint.”

On what the Pelicans need to fix:

“Rebounding has been a big thing for us. They did different things tonight with a zone and we had a lot of good looks, but we just missed. We kept out turnovers down and we just have to get back down on defense, especially rebounding from all five guys.”

On the frustration of alternating wins and losses:

“We have got to figure it out.”