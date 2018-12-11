Game 29: Pelicans at Celtics Postgame Quotes 12-10-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Thoughts after the loss:

"We just didn’t do a really good job of handling dribble penetration. They took the ball wherever they wanted to take it, we just couldn’t keep them in front."

On Robert Williams contesting Anthony Davis:

"I think everybody got their shot blocked at one time or another, so I think he [Williams] is a promising rookie, I think he’s obvious a rim protector, and he continues to get more experience he’s going to be a good player."

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On his impression of Robert Williams:

“He did a good job, he blocked a couple shots, got a couple dunks. He plays hard. If he keeps working on it he’s going to get better.”

On the up and downs of the season:

“Win one, lose one, win one, lose one for the past eight, nine games so we’ve got to put a string of wins together.”

On playing a lot of games recently and not a lot coming up:

“We get to regroup. We got another one on Wednesday against a team that’s hot right now, OKC. But we play well at home so hopefully can get that one, then we have like 3 or 4 days off where we can regroup and recollect ourselves and try to put a string of wins together.”