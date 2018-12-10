Game 28: Pelicans at Pistons Postgame Quotes 12-9-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On passing the test and finishing the game:

"Yes we did. I thought we played well. We kind of let the lead slip away on a couple of three pointers, but I thought our guys regrouped and we did a good job of continuing to attack. I think sometimes we get a little passive way before we should. I thought tonight we stayed in attack mode. Jrue (Holiday) did a great job, I thought Julius (Randle) took the ball to the basket, hard. AD (Anthony Davis) had a couple of shots that we’d take any day of the week that he just left a little bit short. I thought when we did everything we could, and when we needed him, he made big rebounds. We got them. The one thing that we talked about early on is that the one way that we could get hurt in this whole situation is to give up offensive rebounds and for the most part, we blocked (Andre) Drummond out, but he’s still so big that he just kind of tipped them over the top of us. But when we needed it the most, I thought we came up and got the rebounds that we needed."

On if there was a moment where he was comfortable tonight against Detroit:

"Yes, when the final buzzer went off. I don’t ever think you feel comfortable in any situation. I thought Langston (Galloway) did exactly what he did for us, he can shoot you right back in the game. I thought he did a great job of coming off and getting some shots that were challenged, and he made them. At the end of the day, I thought Jrue (Holiday) pretty much controlled the game and did whatever we needed him to in order for us to get a win."

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle

On what the team did well picking up with Anthony Davis leaving in the first quarter:

“We just executed. We played with a pretty good pace, pretty much throughout the game. We did our best to try to limit one shot at half-court, and we just did a good job.”

On how he assessed the way they played when Detroit made a push to come back:

“Yeah, we did really good at that. A couple of miscommunications where (Langston) Galloway got free. Blake made some tough threes, but some of the stuff we’re willing to live with. Like I said, I like our composure and how we reacted to that a lot better than we have in the past.”

Pelicans Forward Nikola Mirotic

On the team’s performance tonight:

“I think we did a really good job defending defensively. We knew their strength, offensive rebounds. I think guards did a great job helping bigs on the rebounds. We played for each other. Blake (Griffin), at some point, he was really, really hot from the 3-point line and also at some point we tried to blitz him. But, we did what we were supposed to do offensively, shared the ball, played fast and played for each other. It was a close game but tonight we were able to close the game and get this win.”

On Jrue Holiday:

“He was terrific. He was making really important shots, especially at the end. Defensively as always, great stops. At the same time, he was passing the ball great. Jrue was really amazing that game, especially at the end. We just want him at this level, because if we want to win, we need Jrue to play the way he’s been playing right now.”