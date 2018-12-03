Game 24: Pelicans at Hornets Postgame Quotes 12-02-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s game:

“Well first of all we started the game the right way. We weren’t playing uphill the entire game. So I thought we did a good job the first quarter. Even though we gave up thirty points I thought defensively we were pretty solid. And then from that point I thought we did a good job defending. First of all, I think anytime you can look at Kemba [Walker’s] line and he goes five for sixteen [shooting]. I thought Jrue [Holiday] did a great job. Did a really great job on him because he’s been scoring like crazy lately. Then I thought overall we did a good job managing the game. Taking advantage of the miss-matches and going to the right people, and then we made plays when we had to.”

On Anthony Davis & Jrue Holiday carrying the load offensively:

“Well they did but I thought [Anthony Davis] always did a great job of taken what is available. And if they’re going to double-team him or you know even try to triple team him some, he’s always been a willing passer. So he’s going to pass the ball and he’s going to make the right play. I thought Jrue [Holiday] did a good job tonight, especially as much energy as he had to expend on the defensive end. I still thought he did a great job offensively.”

On the bench’s play:

“I thought Darius [Miller] played well. I thought Solomon Hill had a real solid game defensively. Not off the bench but I thought Tim [Frazier] again was real solid. Once again nine assists so he’s doing the right thing. So I just thought we were solid, we were real solid.”

On their offensive success tonight:

“Well I think any time we get 30 assists, that’s a mark that we try to reach is the 30 assists. And any time we get 30 assists most of the time we are going to win the game. I thought we did a good job of just moving the basketball and making the right play and giving it to the right people. A couple of times we over-passed I thought. We had guys pass up open shots. But I’d rather have that than the other.”

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday

On the ball movement and 30 assists as a team:

“I think it was huge just to be able to get a rhythm in that way. The ball has energy, so to be able to move the ball and get shots off passes or off assists, it just makes everybody happy.”

On how big the communication on defense was:

“Really big. I think that’s something that we kind of learned from last game where lack of communication we got down 30. So to be able to carry that over from the second half of that game into the beginning of this game and the whole thing I think we did really well. We’re going to have to do the same thing tomorrow.”

On the improvement of Anthony Davis as a passer:

“He demands so much respect, especially on the court, just to be able to have one guy on him that’s a tough matchup for any and everybody. I think the way that he finds people makes it easier on us honestly – wide-open shots, drives to the basket, cuts. He does his thing and makes it easier on everybody else.”

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis

On what went well for them against the Hornets tonight and how big of factor it was that Kemba Walker had to miss some of the game due to an injury:

“We just got out to a good start. Of course, with him (Walker) going out it kind of helped us knowing that he is the best player on their team and he kind of gets them going, they feed off of his energy, so of course we tried to take advantage of that. I think we just did what we were supposed to like defend and then we just made our plays on offense.”

On what he wanted to do in the first half tonight to set the tone:

“Try to be aggressive. We’ve been getting off to slow starts and that’s on our starters on both ends of the floor, so I just tried to be aggressive whether that’s for me or my teammates, and I just hope other guys follow, and they did. It was good for us, good to get a win especially on the road and then going back home against three opponents is tough. It all starts with me coming down and being aggressive and bringing a lot of energy.”

On how important it was to improve the communication on the defensive end:

“It’s huge. When any team talks on the defensive end it kind of messes up the offense, especially when you kind of know what they are running. I just try to communicate and be vocal as much as possible on the defensive end. If I see something, even on the bench, I just try to talk my teammates through certain plays that they’re running, especially the ones that they like to go to late in the game. I just have to go out there and keep communicating.”